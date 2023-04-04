JMK Research says it expects India to install 14 GW of new utility-scale solar capacity and 2.8 GW of rooftop PV in the 12 months to Dec. 31, 2023.From pv magazine India India is set to install 16.8 GW of new solar capacity in 2023. The new additions will likely include about 14 GW of utility-scale solar projects and 2.8 GW of rooftop solar projects, according to a new report by JMK Research. In 2022, India installed 11.4 GW of utility-scale solar capacity and 1.9 GW of rooftop PV, aggregating to 13.3 GW in 2022, said the analysts. As of Dec. 31, 2022, India's cumulative utility-scale solar capacity ...

