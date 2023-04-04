Top Executives from Europe's Biggest Banks, Neobanks, Industry Disruptors, Regulators and Startups Ready to Take the Stage in Amsterdam

Money20/20, the world's leading fintech show, unveils its agenda for the upcoming Europe show in Amsterdam, June 6-8th. Over 300 speakers are expected to join Money20/20 Europe this year. They include top executives from global banks including HSBC, Barclays, Deutsche Bank, NatWest, and Citi; cutting edge payments providers including GoCardless and Stripe along with expanding fintechs such as Plum, Bunq, and Zilch to name a few.

Money20/20 Europe is also welcoming the CEO of the London Stock Exchange, the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, the Regtech Association, the European Banking Authority, and the Israel and German Ministries of Finance to their stages.

"We are proud to present an agenda designed to help the industry build bridges from the challenges of right now to the incredible opportunities of what is next. Money20/20 Europe is the place where money does business. We can't wait to open the doors to the RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre on June 6th, fueling the industry with inspiration, knowledge sharing, genuine in-person connections and so much more," said Tracey Davies, President of Money20/20.

Hiroki Takeuchi, Co-founder and CEO of GoCardless, a global leader in direct bank payments, is one of Money20/20 Europe high profile speakers.

"I'm excited to speak at Money2020. I hope my session on the future of payments will encourage everyone to seize the once-in-a-generation opportunities in front of us and push innovations like open banking to their full potential, helping business and consumers everywhere," said Hiroki Takeuchi.

While the show covers the breadth of topics in fintech, this year ESG is holding a larger space with over 10 sessions dedicated to the subject with speakers from Visa, Frontier, the Ellen McArthur Foundation, and platforms such as Patch and Parley.

Gerrit Sindermann, Deputy Executive Director at Green Digital Finance Alliance, a Swiss-based not-for-profit catalyst of next generation green digital finance will be moderating the panel Sustainability: Tick Box or Choice.

"At GDFA, our mission is to drive financial innovation for climate, nature, and biodiversity challenges across the global ecosystem. We see Money20/20 Europe as an impactful platform for helping us shape the green digital finance landscape globally."

