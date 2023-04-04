The transaction deepens BearingPoint's Salesforce expertise in the UK, enhancing core client services and building upon its unique market position.

European management and technology consultancy BearingPoint announced it has acquired London-based specialist Salesforce consulting company, Smplicity. As a registered Salesforce Partner, Smplicity offers clients a range of services to help deliver strategic and business improvement projects through the use of the Salesforce platform.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230404005194/en/

European management and technology consultancy BearingPoint has acquired London-based specialist Salesforce consulting company, Smplicity. (Photo: Business Wire)

With the transaction, a team of highly skilled experts will join BearingPoint, bringing with them extensive experience across diverse sectors such as Insurance, Retail, Media, and Publishing. BearingPoint is proud to have a unique offering in this space; leveraging the deep industry expertise of its team, combined with its Customer Experience (CX) First methodology. The addition of the Smplicity team will further support BearingPoint's ability to act as a nimble, trusted partner, and deliver tailored solutions that meet clients' specific needs building great Salesforce experiences together.

"I am delighted to welcome the Smplicity team to the BearingPoint family. Their proven track record in delivering Salesforce solutions to their clients complements BearingPoint's existing Salesforce practice, and will enhance our strong position in this space. With this acquisition, we are continuing to invest in our Salesforce growth plans, with the combined practice of BearingPoint and Smplicity strengthening our delivery of a comprehensive suite of services and expertise to support our clients' ambitions." Kiumars Hamidian, Managing Partner, BearingPoint.

This acquisition demonstrates the commitment of BearingPoint in developing its Salesforce capabilities, investing in deep expertise and capabilities to support its existing market presence.

"With our shared vision and values, I am confident that the Smplicity team will fit seamlessly into BearingPoint. We will continue to focus on delivering leading solutions that meet the needs of our clients, and I look forward to further building our joint Salesforce capabilities." Goolshun Belut, CEO, Smplicity.

"With a continued focus on growth in the UK, and particularly for our Salesforce practice, the experience that Smplicity has in this space is a fantastic fit for BearingPoint both strategically and culturally. BearingPoint's deep industry knowledge combined with the technical expertise of the team positions us uniquely in this market, and the addition of Smplicity is truly exciting." Eric Conway, GROW Regional Leader, BearingPoint.

The BearingPoint Capital team led and supported the acquisition, leading on preliminary due diligence, M&A negotiations and associated completion deliverables.

