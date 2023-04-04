Archive AI transforms the world of AI technologies by providing validated and managed datasets that ensure accuracy and reliability.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2023) - Archive AI launches a solution for businesses and individuals to enhance their capabilities with AI technologies using validated, accurate and reliable datasets. By partnering with Archive AI, businesses can develop and maintain AI applications that are tailored to their requirements.

As Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been increasingly integrated into various aspects of human lives, business operations witness various changes, from voice-activated assistants to predictive analytics. However, since the accuracy and reliability of AI-generated data have come under scrutiny due to biases and inaccuracies, Archive AI comes in as a decentralized application that validates, manages, and stores datasets.





Archive AI offers businesses a validation process to the secure portal backend. Validators can choose from a variety of data to rectify. The platform provides a range of both validated and unvalidated data that validators can choose from and upload. Once the validator has rectified the data, it is uploaded back to the platform's archives and updated, ensuring that their data remains accurate and up-to-date

In addition, Archive AI has a virtual store, which is a one-stop shop for AI data and browser extension plugins. It provides access to a vast range of AI datasets that are validated and managed by Archive AI, which can be purchased using Archive AI's native token, $ARCAI. Archive AI's native token, $ARCAI, provides users with a seamless and incentivized experience when purchasing plugins and datasets from the virtual store.

Being more than just a decentralized application that validates and manages datasets, Archive AI helps businesses to enhance their competitive edge in their respective industries with the tailored AI applications and browser extensions. Customers can access a library of pre-trained models that have been validated, making them an ideal foundation for new applications.

Moreover, if Archive AI provides an incorrect answer to a customer's search or question, the validators will review and validate the entry for accuracy. Once a response has been corrected and validated by the team, it is added to the platform's archive for future use. Validators are rewarded for their efforts through the Validator Program. With Archive AI, the possibilities of AI technologies are endless.

