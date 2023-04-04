Enteligent, a residential PV solutions specialist, has introduced an optimizer model that can be paired with two solar panels. It claims that it features rapid shutdown and monitoring capabilities.From pv magazine USA California-based Enteligent has introduced a new rapid shutdown device (RSD) with module-level power optimizers and a production monitoring system. The Enteligent NMax Rapid Shutdown with Optimization device can be attached to a single panel, or it can be paired with two panels. The paired unit can support up to 900 W of maximum power. It offers a pass-through efficiency of 99.8% ...

