Scientists in Belgium have developed perovskite solar panels with a thermally stable device stack. The encapsulated bifacial panels they created with this configuration were able to retain around 92% of their initial efficiency after 1,000 hours.A research team led by Imec, a Belgian research institute, has fabricated a perovskite solar module based on a scalable device stack. "We report the development of a stable device architecture that can be processed with industry-compatible techniques, such as sputtering, evaporation, and slot-die coating," researcher Anurag Krishna told pv magazine. The ...

