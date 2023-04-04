



TOKYO, Apr 4, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (TGR) has announced details on the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing GT CUP (TGR GT Cup) 2023, an online race in "Gran Turismo 7" for PlayStation 5(1) (PS5) and PlayStation 4(1) (PS4).The TGR GT Cup is a global competition held in "Gran Turismo 7" in which the GR lineup, dedicated racing cars, and other cars participate in competitive racing throughout the season. This year's event will feature a collaborative round with TGR's partners in the Super Taikyu series, Mazda Motor Corporation (Mazda) and Subaru Corporation (SUBARU). Seven qualifying rounds will be held online, and the world's top 24 players will qualify for the final.TGR is looking forward to once again welcoming drivers this season with a variety of exciting qualifying rounds.The opening round is a race with the AE86 (Sprinter Trueno and Corolla Levin), a popular car in the Gran Turismo series, which celebrated its 25th anniversary last year. Round 3 will be a virtual version of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, which marks its 100th anniversary this year. All users who enter the event will receive a GR010 HYBRID with the 2023 livery in commemoration of the fifth year of TGR's e-Motorsports activities.Round 4 also features a Virtual GR86/BRZ Cup to be held with round partner SUBARU.A league system will be introduced in each qualifying round according to the skill level of the drivers in order to make it easier to participate. The top-level GT1 League will be followed by two leagues: GT2 and GT3. Rankings are displayed for each league, making it easy for everyone, even beginners, to participate. Please check the opening time shown in Gran Turismo before participating as it differs depending on the league.TGR plans to continue an active engagement in e-Motorsports activities so that motorsports can be enjoyed closer than ever before beyond the boundaries of countries and generations.The outline of the BRIDGESTONE GT Time Trial U17 by TOYOTA GAZOO Racing for participants aged 17 or younger will be announced at a later date.(1) "PlayStation", "PS5", and "PS4" are registered trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.For more information, visit https://toyotagazooracing.com/e-motorsports/release/2023/0404-01/.Source: Toyota Motor CorporationCopyright 2023 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.