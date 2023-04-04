Norwegian Operator Extends its Partnership with Netcracker to Leverage the Latest Innovations for its B2C and B2B Customers

Netcracker Technology announced today that Telenor Norway, one of the world's largest mobile communications companies, will upgrade to Netcracker Revenue Management part of Netcracker Digital BSS to optimize operational processes, improve business flexibility and support new 5G use cases and business models. Telenor Norway has extended its partnership with Netcracker to also benefit from the latest innovations of Netcracker Revenue Management.

As a result of this new and extended deployment for all B2C and B2B customers, the Norwegian operator will be able to monetize its 5G-related solutions for consumers who will benefit from high-value services and for B2B customers who will be able to offer industry-specific solutions.

"Due to our long-standing partnership with Netcracker and previous success with Netcracker's revenue management solution, we are happy to move to the next level in order to gain a number of business benefits that will ultimately impact our customers positively," said Peder Arntzen, Head of Customer Intelligence Tribe at Telenor Norway.

"The trust placed in us by Telenor Norway is humbling, and we are thrilled to continue our engagement," said Benedetto Spaziani, GM at Netcracker. "We look forward to working with Telenor Norway on supporting new 5G services and delivering a streamlined revenue management experience for its customers."

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, offers mission-critical digital transformation solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 25 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230404005075/en/

Contacts:

Media

Anita Karvé

Netcracker Technology

MediaGroup@Netcracker.com