Vox Royalty Corp.: Bowdens Silver Project Receives Final Development Approval and Resource Upgrade

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2023 / Vox Royalty Corp. (TSXV:VOX)(NASDAQ:VOXR) ("Vox" or the "Company"), a returns focused mining royalty company, is pleased to share a major recent permitting decision and resource update for the Bowdens silver-lead-zinc project in New South Wales, Australia ("Bowdens Silver Project") from its royalty operating partner Silver Mines Limited (ASX: SVL) ("Silver Mines") on April 3, 2023 and March 31, 2023. Vox holds a 0.85% gross revenue royalty on the Bowdens Silver Project and a 1% gross revenue royalty over surrounding regional exploration tenure.

Riaan Esterhuizen, Executive Vice President - Australia stated: "This final Bowdens development approval and substantial upgrade to 323 million ounces of measured and indicated silver equivalent resource, with a further 73 million ounces of inferred silver equivalent resource, paves the way for a near-term final investment decision for this potential Australian mine with an expected life of up to 23 years. The addition of a maiden gold resource estimate, comprising 96,000 ounces of measured and indicated gold resource, with a further 96,000 ounces of inferred gold resource, adds further organic value to our gross revenue royalty. We eagerly look forward to the release of optimised open-cut mine studies and updated ore reserves by Silver Mines later this year."

Final Development Approval

On April 3, 2023, Silver Mines announced: The Independent Planning Commission of New South Wales (" IPC ") has approved the Bowdens Silver Project allowing it to proceed to development and production subject to conditions of consent; This development approval follows comprehensive stakeholder engagement processes by Silver Mines with various Government authorities including the New South Wales Department of Planning and Environment and finally, the IPC; Silver Mines' Managing Director, Anthony McClure, stated: " The IPC's decision is the most significant milestone for the Company since we took over the project in mid-2016"; "We now look forward to getting on with delivering the Project. After the significant upgrade to our Mineral Resources as announced last week, the Company is undertaking a significant optimisation program updating the Bowdens Silver Feasibility Study "; and According to Silver Mines, "The mine's 23-year life, including 16.5 years of silver production and by-products of zinc and lead, underpins significant value potential for Bowdens Silver" and "the project has substantial potential expansion opportunities" .



Mineral Resource Estimate Update(1)(2)

On March 31, 2023, Silver Mines announced the Bowdens Silver Project Mineral Resource estimate for all categories has been upgraded as follows; Compared to the September 2017 Mineral Resource estimate, the March 2023 resource estimate represents a 50% increase in total Measured & Indicated tonnes and a 87% increase in total Inferred tonnes; The revised March 2023 mineral resource at a 30g/t silver equivalent (" AgEq ") cut-off grade is: Measured: 107Mt @ 68g/t AgEq for 235Moz contained silver equivalent, or 40g/t Ag, 0.36% Zn, 0.25% Pb, 0.03g/t Au for 137Moz contained silver; Indicated: 50Mt @ 55g/t AgEq for 88Moz contained silver equivalent, or 20g/t Ag, 0.38% Zn, 0.26% Pb, 0.09g/t Au for 33Moz contained silver; Inferred: 43Mt @ 62g/t AgEq for 73Moz contained silver equivalent, or 14g/t Ag, 0.39% Zn, 0.29% Pb, 0.13g/t Au for 19Moz contained silver; The Mineral Resource estimate also includes a maiden gold resource estimate (at a 0.2g/t gold cut-off) of: Measured: 3.5Mt @ 76g/t AgEq or 0.31g/t Au, 18g/t Ag, 0.46% Zn, 0.30% Pb for 35Koz contained gold; Indicated: 6.0Mt @ 71g/t AgEq or 0.31g/t Au, 12g/t Ag, 0.46% Zn, 0.31% Pb for 61Koz contained gold; Inferred: 9.5Mt @ 75g/t AgEq or 0.31g/t Au, 11g/t Ag, 0.50% Zn, 0.41% Pb for 96Koz contained gold; Anthony McClure, Silver Mines Managing Director, commented, " The high component of Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources reflects increased geological confidence and provides considerable scope in delivering further project longevity. This result validates our programs in delivering value for our shareholders, to the State of New South Wales, our local communities and other stakeholders "; and The updated Mineral Resource estimate will be used to optimise open-cut mine studies and drive Mineral Resource to Ore Reserve conversion.



Figure 1. Resource model looking west showing the resource blocks at a 120g/t Ag Eq cut off (right side)

and blocks using a 0.2g/t Au cut off (left side)

(Source: https://www.silvermines.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/2533589.pdf)

Qualified Person

Timothy J. Strong, MIMMM, of Kangari Consulting LLC and a "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this press release.

About Vox

Vox is a returns focused mining royalty company with a portfolio of over 60 royalties and streams spanning eight jurisdictions. The Company was established in 2014 and has since built unique intellectual property, a technically focused transactional team and a global sourcing network which has allowed Vox to target the highest returns on royalty acquisitions in the mining royalty sector. Since the beginning of 2020, Vox has announced over 25 separate transactions to acquire over 50 royalties.

Further information on Vox can be found at www.voxroyalty.com.

Technical and Third-Party Information

Except where otherwise stated, the disclosure in this press release is based on information publicly disclosed by project operators based on the information/data available in the public domain as at the date hereof and none of this information has been independently verified by Vox. Specifically, as a royalty investor, Vox has limited, if any, access to the royalty operations. Although Vox does not have any knowledge that such information may not be accurate, there can be no assurance that such information from the project operators is complete or accurate. Some information publicly reported by the project operators may relate to a larger property than the area covered by Vox's royalty interests. Vox's royalty interests often cover less than 100% and sometimes only a portion of the publicly reported mineral reserves, mineral resources and production from a property.

References & Notes:

(1) The Bowdens resource estimate titled "UPDATED MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE FOR BOWDENS SILVER DEPOSIT" was released by Silver Mines Limited via ASX Announcement on March 31, 2023 (link here: https://www.silvermines.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/2533589.pdf) and was compiled and prepared by Mr Arnold van der Heyden who has the following background:

Mr Arnold van der Heyden is a Director of H & S Consultants Pty Ltd and is a member and Chartered Professional (Geology) of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and Silver Mines has stated that he has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activity being undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' (JORC code).

(2) The March 31, 2023 Bowdens resource estimate is based on the following technical assumptions and related notes:

Bowdens silver equivalent: Ag Eq (g/t) = Ag (g/t) + 33.48*Pb (%) + 49.61*Zn (%) + 80*Au (g/t) calculated from prices of US$20/oz silver, US$1.50/lb zinc, US$1.00/lb lead, US$1600/oz gold and metallurgical recoveries of 85% silver, 82% zinc and 83% lead, 85% gold estimated from test work commissioned by Silver Mines. Bowdens Silver Mineral Resource Estimate reported to a 30g/t Ag Eq cut off extends from surface and is trimmed to above 300 metres RL, approximately 320 metres below surface, representing a potential target volume for future open-pit mining and expansion. In Silver Mines' opinion, the silver, zinc, gold and lead included in the metal equivalent calculations have a reasonable potential to be recovered and sold. Stated Mineral Resources are partially inclusive of areas of the total Underground Mineral Resource Estimate at 150 g/t Silver Equivalent (Ag Eq) Cut-off Grade above 300mRL. See Silver Mines ASX announcement dated 5 September 2022 here: https://www.silvermines.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/02563943.pdf Variability of summation may occur due to rounding.

