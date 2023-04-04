Sponsorship builds on longstanding relationships with the Wireshark development team and user community to support the ongoing development of Wireshark

Packet capture authority Endace today announced it had become a platinum sponsor of The Wireshark Foundation. The Wireshark Foundation is a newly launched non-profit organization that is the permanent custodian of Wireshark, the world's foremost traffic protocol analyzer. The Wireshark Foundation donates Wireshark to its vibrant community of users, hosts the annual SharkFest developer and user conferences, facilitates education, and fosters the open-source development of Wireshark.

Endace and Wireshark have a long-standing history based on a common interest in network packet data. Endace has been a regular sponsor of SharkFest conferences and Endace CTO, Dr. Stephen Donnelly, frequently presents at SharkFest. He and other members of the Endace team have contributed to the development of Wireshark throughout the project's 25 years.

The EndaceProbe Analytics Platform provides a hosted version of Wireshark which allows quick and secure analysis of recorded packet data. Combining Wireshark and with EndaceProbes enables SecOps and NetOps teams to efficiently manage weeks or months of full packet capture data, and quickly zero-in on specific packets of interest for analysis in Wireshark without having to wrangle huge pcap files.

Stephen Donnelly, Endace CTO, said: "Wireshark is the pre-eminent solution for analyzing packet data, used by many thousands of security and network analysts around the world. We have always had a very close relationship with the Wireshark team and the wider community and supporting Wireshark by becoming a Foundation Sponsor is a natural continuation of that."

Gerald Combs, creator and lead developer of Wireshark said: "Wireshark relies on support of donors and sponsors. Endace's focus on providing highly scalable, reliable and accurate network packet capture solutions is extremely well aligned with Wireshark's goal of continuing to be the world's best traffic protocol analyzer. We are so pleased that Endace is joining us as a platinum sponsor of The Wireshark Foundation."

Stuart Wilson, Endace CEO, said: "Wireshark is a vital resource for security and network professionals. Becoming a Platinum Foundation sponsor enables Endace to help ensure the Wireshark community remains vibrant and strong and support the ongoing evolution of Wireshark. We look forward to working even more closely with Gerald and the Wireshark Foundation team to make sure Wireshark continues to go from strength to strength."

For more than two decades, Endace has provided high-speed, network recording and visibility solutions to monitor and protect some of the world's largest, most complex networks. Our customers include global financial institutions, healthcare organizations, governments, military, telcos and service providers, retailers, and large enterprises. Customers choose Endace technology because it can monitor and capture network traffic with 100% accuracy regardless of network speeds or loads.

