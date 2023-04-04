China's GLS Energy has started selling two versions of its new battery inverter, with storage capacities of 10 kWh and 20 kWh. It says the devices have a maximum charging and discharging current of 80 A.GLS Energy has unveiled an all-in-one battery inverter for application in off-grid solar projects. "Our new product adopts digital signal processor (DSP) control and advanced control algorithm, with high response speed and high reliability," a company spokesperson told pv magazine. The China-based battery and inverter manufacturer said the new product is available in two versions, with storage ...

