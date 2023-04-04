Aegis Software, a global provider of Manufacturing Operations Management Software (MOM/MES), announces their new, comprehensive manufacturing material management suite, "Lean Material Management Anywhere", available on a new innovative platform and device independent architecture.

As leading providers of Smart, flexible, high-performance MES for over 25 years, Aegis' "Anywhere" architecture has evolved to address the ultimate needs for flexibility, security, and ease of deployment for the latest Aegis FactoryLogix manufacturing material management solution. A single web-based architecture supports any mix of cloud, hybrid, and on-premise solution services, with no need for software installation, configuration, or maintenance on clients, eliminating significant risk and cost of ownership. Each client has an open choice of devices and operating systems as deemed appropriate for each user instance. Self-configurable user interfaces focus on their specific roles, satisfying specific use-case requirements.

"Our customers' material management needs are complex, requiring support for the most varied and stringent needs," states John Walls, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Aegis Software, who continues, "We designed the Lean Material Management Anywhere solution to be easily deployable on any of their chosen devices, and cover all key materials storage, logistics, consumption gathering requirements, etc. using simple configuration, rather than customization with code."

FactoryLogix Lean Material Management Anywhere features many key material management functions within a single web-based environment, including material receiving, inspection, warehouse and local storage management, logistics operations decision and control, and automation of Lean material management. Continuous monitoring of material consumption and spoilage enables Lean Material Management Anywhere to precisely govern inventory management levels, with accountability back to ERP for each individual piece of material, with full "digital thread" traceability. The real-world values and benefits of manufacturing material management are broadly valued when external material supplies may be short or customer completion requirements suddenly change, representing the difference between being able to execute and complete work-orders or not.

"Material Management has become a huge area of value for our customers, who need stress-free visibility and control of their materials on a holistic, factory-wide basis, without the necessity for complex and restrictive software installation," states Daniel Walls, Managing Director EMEA at Aegis Software, who adds, "Visitors to our booth in Hall 15, Stand F47 at the Hannover Fair, will have the first opportunity to see how FactoryLogix Lean Material Management Anywhere provides a unique and modern solution, that is easy to deploy and provides immediate benefit."

Lean Material Management Anywhere is a module within the FactoryLogix holistic and modular IIoT-based Manufacturing Operations Management platform, that delivers leading-edge technology with easily configurable modules to support and execute a discrete manufacturer's strategy towards Industry 4.0. FactoryLogix manages the entire manufacturing lifecycle: from product launch to material management, through manufacturing execution and quality management, to powerful analytics and real-time dashboards. This end-to-end platform helps companies accelerate product introductions, streamline processes, improve quality and traceability, reduce costs, and gain greater visibility for competitive advantage and profitability.

About Aegis Software

Founded in 1997, Aegis Software uniquely delivers a comprehensive and flexible end-to-end manufacturing execution system (MES) platform giving manufacturers the speed, control, and visibility they require. Aegis has international sales and support offices in Germany, UK, and China, and partners with more than 37 manufacturing equipment suppliers. Since its inception, Aegis has been helping more than 2,200 factories across the military, aerospace, electronics, medical, and automotive industries, drive rapid and continuous innovation with the highest quality while reducing operational costs. Learn more by visiting https://www.aiscorp.com. Speed, Control and Visibility for Manufacturing.

Note: FactoryLogix is a registered trademark of Aegis Industrial Software. All other company and product names contained herein are trademarks of the respective holders.

