01 Communique Laboratory, Inc.: 01 Communique Announces Receipt of a Notice of Allowance from the USPTO for its Quantum-Safe Wallet Patent Application

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2023 / 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV:ONE)(OTCQB:OONEF), a first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity provider is pleased to announce that the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") has allowed the issuance of a patent related to its blockchain endpoints protection technology. The Company has received a Notice of Allowance from the USPTO stating that its patent application (application no. 17/972,815) for its blockchain endpoint protection technology has been examined, prosecution is now closed and it is allowed for issuance as a patent.

Quoting Andrew Cheung, CEO, "The endpoints in a blockchain are the weakest link in the system and current wallets are vulnerable to quantum computer attacks. As previously announced, using the technology embodied in this patent we have conducted intensive R&D using Solana as the sandbox and successfully created a quantum-safe blockchain with digital wallets that ensure these endpoints are safe from attacks by bad actors using either conventional computers or quantum computers. The uniqueness of our invention is further verified by the issuance of a patent. It is inevitable that all blockchains must become quantum-safe to prevent disaster. I believe our invention is an important milestone for the blockchain world's security in this post-quantum computing era."

The patent provides for blockchain endpoint protection, hence creating quantum-safe wallets. Quantum security may be enhanced through the use of quantum-safe validators for transactions whereby the quantum-safe validators process quantum-safe addresses and signatures of parties to the transactions. Quantum safety may be added to conventional blockchain transactions, for example, via smart contracts which are executed using cryptographic interlocks to between conventional smart contract execution engines and quantum-safe validators to ensure both quantum-safe processing of addresses and signatures and legitimacy of quantum-safe validators in presenting transactions for incorporation on the chain.

A demonstration of our quantum-safe blockchain and wallets is available at: https://qnt-demo.ironcap.ca

About 01 Communique

01 Communique (TSX-V: ONE; OTCQB: OONEF) is one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era. Its IronCAP technology, protected in the U.S.A. by its patent #11,271,715, is a cryptographic system incorporating advanced post-quantum cryptographic technology that can be implemented on classical computer systems as we know them today while at the same time can also safeguard against attacks in the post-quantum world of computing. The Company's remote access business unit provides its customers with a suite of secure remote access services and products under its I'm InTouch and I'm OnCall product offerings. The remote access offerings are protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #6,928,479 / #6,938,076 / #8,234,701; in Canada by its patents #2,309,398 / #2,524,039 and in Japan by its patent #4,875,094. For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.ironcap.ca and www.01com.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements.

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking" statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, such statements use such words as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend", "are confident" and other similar terminology. Such statements include statements regarding the commercial success of IronCAP X, the future of quantum computers and their impact on the Company's product offering, the functionality of the Company's products and the intended product lines for the Company's technology and the potential licensing of the Company's technology. These statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis document filed on SEDAR. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

