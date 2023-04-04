Irving Resources Inc: Irving Resources Appoints Mr. Shuichi Miyatake as VP of Exploration and Alliance Project Manager, Irving Japan

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2023 / Irving Resources Inc. (CSE:IRV)(OTCQX:IRVRF) ("Irving" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the addition of Mr. Shuichi Miyatake as VP of Exploration and Alliance Project Manager of Irving Resources Japan GK ("Irving Japan"), Irving's 100% owned Japanese subsidiary.

Mr. Shuichi Miyatake is a geologist and a senior manager with 35 years' experience in mineral exploration and joint venture management through his service with the Metal Mining Agency of Japan (MMAJ) and Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (JOGMEC). During his career, he has mostly engaged in project identification and early stage exploration leading to multiple discoveries including the Seta epithermal gold deposit, Hokkaido and the world-class platinum group metal deposit, Waterberg, in South Africa which was awarded Outstanding Achievement Award by the Mining Journal in 2012. Mr. Miyatake serves as chief editor of the Japanese journal for economic geologists, "Shigen Chishitsu," published by the Society of Resource Geology. He was granted a BSc and MSc from Okayama University and Professional Degree from the Colorado School of Mines. Immediately prior to joining Irving, Mr. Miyatake served as Director General of Metals Development at JOGMEC.

"We are delighted to have Mr. Miyatake join Irving as VP of Exploration and Alliance Project Manager of Irving Japan," commented Akiko Levinson, CEO and director of Irving. "Mr. Miyatake has had an exceptional career as an exploration geologist with many discoveries to his credit. He is very keen to continue this track record as he joins our team. With Mr. Miyatake on Irving's team, we are uniquely positioned to be the foremost explorer in Japan."

About Irving Resources Inc.:

Irving is a junior exploration company with a focus on gold in Japan. Irving resulted from completion of a plan of arrangement involving Irving, Gold Canyon Resources Inc. and First Mining Finance Corp.

