Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2023) - I-ON Digital Corp (OTCQB: IONI) announced two strategic partnership agreements designed to aggressively expand the capabilities of the Company's gold digitization and asset-back security ecosystem.

I-ON entered into a development and Channel Partner Reseller relationship with Nodalium, Inc. to utilize and resell the Company's Enterprise Workflow/Intelligent Automation Platform featuring Digital Trust integration and its "viaNode" platform. These enabling business process management and workflow automation platforms use integrated identity and access management to elevate data-reliant operational processes' adaptability, efficiency, and security. Nodalium's Adaptive Case Management (ACM) capabilities excel in navigating complex, non-linear, and ever-changing workflows, transforming challenges into efficiencies that drive growth. In addition, Nodalium uses intelligent automation, AI-driven decision management, and advanced real-time analytics to streamline workflow automation by, reducing errors, improving decision-making, and enhanced customer experiences.

"We are incredibly excited to be working with the talented team and leading-edge technologies that drive Nodalium's workflow automation suite," said I-ON CEO Carlos X. Montoya. "Their thought leadership and innovation is second to none, and their trusted leadership position inside of healthcare will bring even greater performance durability, accountability, and transparency to our asset-backed digital security ecosystem."

I-ON also solidified a key relationship with UK-based Instruxi Limited, who specializes in developing hybrid Web 2.0 and 3.0 applications for enterprises to deliver enhanced security, distributed data efficiencies, and immutable user consent for privacy capabilities and asset tracking. I-ON will utilize Instruxi's proven track record in asset digitization to expand and improve its institutional-grade digital banking ecosystem. Instruxi's "Intent and Consent" framework provides users with greater transparency and control over their data, building greater trust and confidence in each transaction while enforcing consent at a granular level. In addition, Instruxi's advanced "Proof-of-Policy" protocols enable organizations to share data more quickly and efficiently without compromising security or privacy, thus reducing the risk of data breaches and other security threats that have plagued other digital currency platforms.

"With Instruxi, I-ON can offer a scalable, secure and ethical data management platform which will enable accurate tracking and distribution of assets and associated data," shared Instruxi's CEO Mathew Harrowing, "providing I-ON with a more secure and scalable asset digitization framework that will track and ensure custody, compliance, and accuracy in every transaction."

As demonstrated by its highly assertive technology acquisition and partnering strategies, I-ON solidifies its commitment to enhancing the world's first regulatory-compliant and institutional-grade gold digitization ecosystem into the fastest, most secure, and most transparent asset-backed digital asset ecosystem and next-generation digital banking platform in the market today.

About I-ON Digital Corp

I-ON Digital Corp (the "Company") designs, develops and acquires technologies to deploy fully compliant, institutional-level ecosystems that fuel precious metals digitization, safe and secure wealth transfer, and data and identity sovereignty for a new generation of financial and data-driven transactions. The Company's channels for value creation include but are not limited to, service fees associated with asset digitization, secure transactional revenues, and the licensing of the Company's growing intellectual property portfolio for offerings to prominent institutional organizations within the financial, healthcare, and information technology services marketplace. Additional information is available at https://iondigitalcorp.com/.

About Nodalium, Inc.

Nodalium is an intelligent automation and workflow platform that enables businesses to design, automate, and optimize their business processes. With advanced technologies like AI, machine learning, and RPA (Robotic Process Automation), Nodalium can reduce errors, improve decision-making, and enhance customer experiences. The platform includes a visual process designer, powerful analytics, and integration with third-party services, providing a unified view of all business processes. Along with sister company, Inpriva's, accredited identity provider, certificate authority, trusted secure messaging, and health information services, Nodalium offers healthcare-grade interoperability, decision support, patient management, and clinical/administration process automation.

About Instruxi Limited.

Instruxi is a web 3.0 company focused on helping clients hyper-scale data availability. Instruxi enables secure and universal data sharing, facilitating clients' analytics and AI projects and building apps and dApps. The Company has accomplished this through the tokenization of data and our unique distributed data protocol called Proof of Policy. In addition, Instruxi offers a data mesh toolkit called Neutrino Mesh and builds validator infrastructure to support this offering on private blockchains. Through the deployment of our solutions, enterprises can seamlessly connect web 2.0 and 3.0 technologies, enabling universal data access and participation in the emerging data economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements involving risks and uncertainties, which may cause results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may," "would," "could," "will," "intend," "look to," plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "seek," "potential," "outlook," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements, including, but not limited to, I-ON's current views with respect to future events and its financial forecasts, are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those risks described from time to time in filings made by I-ON with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, there is uncertainty about the further spread of the COVID-19 virus or new variants thereof, or the occurrence of another wave of cases and the impact it may have on the Company's operations, the demand for the Company's products, global supply chains and economic activity in general. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. Statements in this news release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue. I-ON does not intend or assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements other than as required by law.

