UK-based Ideal Heating has announced plans for a new GBP 10 million ($12.5 million) heat pump R&D research center in Hull, England. Heat Transformers, meanwhile, said it has raised €15 million ($16.4 million) to accelerate heat pump deployment in the Netherlands, Germany, and the United Kingdom.Heating specialist Ideal Heating has submitted plans to the city council in Hull, England, for a new GBP 10 million research and development facility at its UK headquarters. The so-called UK Technology Center will develop and test low-carbon heating solutions such as air-source heat pumps. The new R&D center ...

