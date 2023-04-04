America's booming solar industry has hit a major speed bump due to supply-chain disruption and the inflationary pressures driven by Covid, war in Ukraine, and trade restrictions with China. As a result, utility scale solar deployment dipped 40%, year-on-year, in 2022.Fortunately, all signs point to a relatively quick recovery. Many more states are committing to ambitious clean energy targets with additional demand coming from corporate renewable energy buyers. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act are expected to get clean energy deployment back on track but grid connection ...

