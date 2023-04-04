Round led by StepStone Group and Morgan Stanley Investment Management's 1GT Platform to power operational risk and ESG performance innovation

Everstream Analytics, the global supply chain insights and risk analytics company, today announced the close of a $50M Series B funding round co-led by Morgan Stanley Investment Management as part of its 1GT private equity platform and StepStone Group, with participation from existing investor Columbia Capital.

Capital raised will fuel Everstream's cutting-edge supply chain risk and performance insights. With a focus on informing strategic decisions across all supply chain functions, Everstream's technology drives operational excellence, delivers strong financial returns, and builds lasting supply chain sustainability for the world's most progressive and influential organizations.

Unrivaled visibility and risk intelligence spanning planning, procurement, and logistics

From helping demonstrate compliance with supply chain due diligence regulations around the world, such as the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA), to driving emissions reduction through intelligent logistics recommendations, Everstream continues to outpace and out-innovate its competitors while delivering unmatched value to clients. It has a proven track record of significantly reducing the time and effort required to map a supply chain at the n-tier level. With a vast proprietary database and advanced data science and meteorological expertise, Everstream offers deeper predictive capabilities in areas like climate, that other providers cannot. The company was recently named one of the World's Most Innovative Companies for its application of AI and predictive analytics to anticipate and mitigate the entire spectrum of global supply chain risk.

"2023 has already been momentous for Everstream, and we're not even through the first half. This funding comes when we are doubling down on our product innovation and executing rapidly and decisively to advance supply chain sustainability, which is more critical now than ever," said Julie Gerdeman, CEO of Everstream. "I'm grateful to our customers, investors, partners and team for their trust and collaboration as we champion this modern-day supply chain revolution."

ESG performance measurement and improvement for a sustainable future

Morgan Stanley Investment Management's 1GT Platform drives investment into private companies whose activities aim to collectively prevent or remove one gigaton of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) emissions from the Earth's atmosphere through 2050.

"Everstream is helping companies around the world make measurable, meaningful progress in emissions reduction," said Vikram Raju, MSIM's Head of Climate Investing and the 1GT Platform. "Our platform is exclusively for companies that provide products or services to address time-critical carbon impact issues, while meeting fiduciary obligations to their investors. Everstream supports this goal by helping sustainable supply chains remain profitable while reducing emissions and we're excited to see how the company grows to further achieve this mission."

Everstream's proprietary data fuels the World Economic Forum's Value Chain Barometer to help manufacturing and supply chain companies and governments anticipate and navigate supply chain risk and disruption.

Explosive growth and market leadership with proven results

Everstream has doubled year-over-year bookings for two years in a row, celebrated a record Q4 in 2022, and is off to the strongest start in company history in 2023. With Everstream, global brands like AB InBev, Whirlpool, Danone, Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation (BSCI), and more, have achieved up to 30% reduction in revenue losses from disruption and 70% less time invested in managing risks.

In addition to its rapidly growing global client community, Everstream continues to expand its robust partner ecosystem. With market leading collaborators such as SAP, Accenture, tive, Oracle, project44, Deloitte, FourKites, infor, BlueYonder, Kinaxis, Bain Company, Camelot, and others, Everstream's industry-shifting insights and recommendations are reaching the right people when and where strategic supply chain decisions are made.

About Everstream

Everstream Analytics sets the global supply chain standard. Through the application of artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to its vast proprietary dataset, Everstream delivers the predictive insights and risk analytics businesses need for a smarter, more autonomous and sustainable supply chain. Everstream's proven solution integrates with procurement, logistics and business continuity platforms generating the complete information, sharper analysis, and accurate predictions required to turn the supply chain into a business asset. To learn more, visit https://www.everstream.ai/.

