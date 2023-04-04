Canoe Intelligence ("Canoe"), the financial technology company powering alternative investment intelligence, today announced five strategic senior hires following a record year in 2022, where the firm doubled its client base to over 200 firms across North America, Europe, and Asia, and increased the size of the team by 60%.

The firm today announces the following senior hires:

Aman Soni, VP of Data Strategy

A knowledgeable specialist with direct exposure to bank operations and private markets, including strategic sales and digital innovation, gained throughout his 7-year-long tenure at J.P. Morgan in London. Aman Soni is responsible for innovating and delivering unique data products for the private market investment landscape and is a member of the Senior Leadership and Data Leadership Teams.

Betsy Daitch, VP of Marketing

An award-winning marketing executive with over a decade of experience in financial services within LPL Financial, S&P Global Market Intelligence, Visible Alpha, and her own consulting business, Betsy Daitch Marketing Advisors, of which Canoe was a client for over four years. Betsy Daitch is responsible for building Canoe's brand presence, devising and executing the company's marketing strategy, and is a member of the Senior Leadership and Commercial Leadership Teams.

Brian Sadler, VP of Enterprise Architecture Scalability

A problem solver focused on making strategic decisions and bringing them to life through technical expertise with nearly 20 years of software engineering experience across past roles at Braven, S&P Capital IQ, and Comverse. Brian Sadler is responsible for engineering Canoe's enterprise architecture to ensure scalability and is a member of Canoe's Senior Leadership and Technology Leadership Teams.

Kevin Winter, VP of Information Security

An expert infrastructure and information security professional with over twenty years of experience in IT functions across multiple industries, including manufacturing, distribution, and financial services, through roles at Crane Currency, Thermo Fisher Scientific, EMC, and Heilind Electronics. Kevin Winter is responsible for overseeing cybersecurity and compliance as it relates to both Canoe as a company and its platform and is a member of the Senior Leadership and Technology Leadership Teams.

Taylor Wamsley, VP of Finance

An operational leader with over ten years of experience leading finance, operations, fundraising, and M&A across technology, private equity, and investment banking roles. He has previously held leadership positions with Cold Start Ventures, Seismic Software, JMI Equity, and Merrill Lynch. Taylor Wamsley is responsible for Canoe's finance function and is a member of the Senior Leadership and Executive Leadership Teams.

Commenting on the rapidly expanding Canoe team, CEO Jason Eiswerth stated, "We're in the midst of an incredible period of growth for Canoe, and it is extremely important that we continue to hire world-class professionals, with track records of success, to ensure we achieve the goals we have set for 2023 and beyond. I'm very excited to welcome this talented group of new hires and have been immensely impressed with their impact on Canoe thus far."

Through the platform's automated infrastructure, Canoe has enabled significant transformation in operational processes by dramatically improving data accuracy and access, team efficiency, and client satisfaction.

Eiswerth continued, "The whole team clients, investors, and partners included is aligned in improving the alternative investment experience for all and is extremely excited to continue taking it to the next level this coming year."

Bookended by fundraising on both sides of the year with Q3 2021's Series A extension and Q1 2023's F-Prime-led Series B round, Canoe's platform now boasts a 25,000+ fund master database, processing 10M+ documents and extracting 30M+ data points annually, and driving a 20x efficiency increase in the number of funds processed by each client employee.

With the new capital, Canoe plans to accelerate expansion into European markets, continue to grow its team in key functional areas, enhance enterprise product offerings, develop new data products, and strengthen its core platform.

About Canoe Intelligence

Canoe Intelligence redefines alternative investment data processes for hundreds of leading institutional investors, capital allocators, asset servicing firms, and wealth managers. By combining industry expertise with the most sophisticated data capture technologies, Canoe's technology automates the highly-frustrating, time-consuming, and costly manual workflows related to alternative investment document and data management, extraction, and delivery. With Canoe, clients can refocus capital and human resources on business performance and growth, increase efficiency, and gain deeper access to their data. Canoe's AI-driven platform was developed in 2013 for Portage Partners LLC, a private investment firm. The company discusses wealth management, institutional investment, and technology topics on its blog. Learn more at www.canoeintelligence.com.

