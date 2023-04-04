ExaGrid Reseller Partner Program Added to Essential Guide for Members of the IT Channel Ecosystem

ExaGrid, the industry's only Tiered Backup Storage solution, today announced that the ExaGrid Reseller Partner Program has been recognized by CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2023 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide offers essential information to members of the IT channel ecosystem as they explore technology manufacturers' partner programs to find the vendors that will best support their business needs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230404005267/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

For solution providers such as managed service providers (MSPs), value-added resellers (VARs), systems integrators, and strategic service providers, a critical factor when assessing which IT manufacturers, service providers, and distributors to team with in building world-class technology solutions is the breadth and depth of the partner programs those companies offer. Strong elements such as financial incentives, sales and marketing assistance, training and certification, technical support and more can set a vendor apart and play a key role in boosting partners long-term growth.

In the 2023 Partner Program Guide, vendors were evaluated based on program requirements and offerings such as partner training and education, pre- and post-sales support, marketing programs and resources, technical support, and communication.

ExaGrid offers many innovations in its ExaGrid Reseller Partner Program, including:

No inventory required

No milestones or commitments required

Deal registration for resellers who bring opportunities to ExaGrid to protect margin

SPIFF programs for reseller sales reps and solutions architects

Meeting Maker bonuses for customer prospect meetings

ExaGrid co-sells with its own sales force including technical field systems engineers

ExaGrid performs all customer support and the resellers gain all future orders for appliance and maintenance and support renewals

"ExaGrid is honored to be included in the 2023 CRN Partner Program Guide," said Bill Andrews, President and CEO of ExaGrid. "ExaGrid has spent years perfecting its go-to-market approach with resellers and we believe we have one of the strongest reseller programs in the industry. In addition, our current partners know that ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage works well and includes many unique benefits that improve backup and restore performance in a customer's backup environment, offers the best ransomware recovery solution, and provides incredible customer support to their customers, so they recommend that customers use ExaGrid with confidence. We are looking forward to growing our partnerships with leading resellers and distributors worldwide in 2023," he said.

"In today's world, the need for innovation is greater than ever," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Solution providers seek vendors that can keep pace with their developing business and evolving client needs. CRN's 2023 Partner Program Guide delivers deep insight into the strengths of each program, spotlighting the vendors dedicated to supporting their partner community and pushing positive change throughout the IT channel."

The 2023 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2023 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, and scale-out architecture. ExaGrid's Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The Retention Tier offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid's scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and product obsolescence. ExaGrid offers the only two-tiered backup storage approach with a non-network-facing tier, delayed deletes, and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks.

ExaGrid has physical sales and pre-sales systems engineers in the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Benelux, Brazil, Canada, Chile, CIS, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Iberia, India, Israel, Japan, Mexico, Nordics, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and other regions.

Visit us at exagrid.com and connect with us on LinkedIn. See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and learn why they now spend significantly less time on backup storage in our customer success stories. ExaGrid is proud of our +81 NPS score!

ExaGrid is a registered trademark of ExaGrid Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

© 2023 The Channel Company LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230404005267/en/

Contacts:

ExaGrid Media:

Mary Domenichelli

ExaGrid

mdomenichelli@exagrid.com

The Channel Company:

Natalie Lewis

The Channel Company

nlewis@thechannelcompany.com