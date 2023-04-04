Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced that it has been named one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For for the third consecutive year.

"We are proud to be named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list for the third time," said Tim Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon. "This recognition reflects our effort to champion a flexible work environment that respects and values employees' contributions and career development at work as well as personal life outside the office."

To determine the 100 Best Companies to Work For, Great Place To Work analyzed the anonymous survey responses of more than half a million employees from Great Place To Work Certified companies with at least 1,000 workers. Companies also submitted essays describing their efforts to offer generous and innovative support for workers, which were validated against employee survey responses. Horizon is a perennially award-winning company that has been recognized nearly 70 times since 2015 for its workplace and culture. These awards are based on a combination of independent employee feedback and self-reported data from the company.

