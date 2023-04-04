3BL Alerts: Marsh McLennan Issues 2022 ESG Report Succeeding Together

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2023 / Marsh McLennan (NYSE:MMC), the world's leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people, recently released its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report: Succeeding Together.

John Doyle, President and CEO, Marsh McLennan, said, "As the world faces a host of urgent issues, including geopolitical instability, economic uncertainty, social inequities and the ongoing war in Ukraine, we continue to see significant opportunity to support colleagues, clients and communities with regard to environmental, social and governance issues."

In the report, the company continues its commitment to transparency, reporting:

Global female and US ethnically and racially diverse representation data for each of the last three years;

Its series of programs designed to create a diverse talent pipeline, including the RISE (Racial Inclusion and Social Equity) program, which welcomed Black fellows from more than 30 colleges and universities in the US, UK and Canada, as well as the Black Leadership Program and Accelerated Leadership Program for current colleagues;

The statistical results of its annual pay equity study; and

Progress to date setting low-carbon transition strategies that chart a path to net-zero across its operations by 2050, including sourcing 100% renewable electricity for its largest offices in the UK and Ireland.

"We believe the ESG strategies that we adopt - and are proud to share in this report - create sustainable long-term value for our stakeholders. If you deconstruct the term ESG, each of the individual components are risks and opportunities that we carefully consider and responsibly manage, along with other risks," said Kate Brennan, General Counsel and Executive Sponsor, Management ESG Committee, Marsh McLennan.

Across its four global businesses, Marsh McLennan's collective capabilities contributed to a broad spectrum of ESG issues on behalf of clients and in support of communities last year. A few highlights include:

Rallying colleagues across the world to raise $1.4 million to support the people of Ukraine through three humanitarian organizations;

Developing the Marsh ESG Risk Rating tool to help clients assess the maturity of ESG within their organizations;

Sharing Marsh and Guy Carpenter's cyber insurance expertise with the US National Cyber Director to emphasize the importance of cyber insurance for cyber security and how it makes institutions and businesses more resilient in the face of cyber risk;

Publishing Mercer's Stepping Up for Equity research to help employers craft roadmaps for closing the career, health and wealth gaps of Black employees in the US workforce;

Launching Oliver Wyman's 3D carbon accounting service that allows companies to quantify and better understand their emissions; and

Mobilizing the insurance industry behind climate resilience solutions during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27).

Read more here: https://www.marshmclennan.com/content/dam/mmc-web/v3/esg-report-2022/Marsh-McLennan-2022-ESG-Report.pdf

About Marsh McLennan

Marsh McLennan (NYSE:MMC) is the world's leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. The Company's more than 85,000 colleagues advise clients in 130 countries. With annual revenue of over $20 billion, Marsh McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment through four market-leading businesses. Marsh provides data-driven risk advisory services and insurance solutions to commercial and consumer clients. Guy Carpenter develops advanced risk, reinsurance and capital strategies that help clients grow profitably and pursue emerging opportunities. Mercer delivers advice and technology-driven solutions that help organizations redefine the world of work, reshape retirement and investment outcomes, and unlock health and wellbeing for a changing workforce. Oliver Wyman serves as a critical strategic, economic and brand advisor to private sector and governmental clients. For more information, visit marshmclennan.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

