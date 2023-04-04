Crown Bioscience, a global contract research organization (CRO) and JSR Life Sciences company, announced today that it has completed its acquisition of the IndivuServ business unit of Indivumed GmbH on March 31, 2023. With this transaction, the new entity, now known as Indivumed Services GmbH, becomes a wholly owned subsidiary of Crown Bioscience and includes all associated laboratory operations in Hamburg, Germany and Frederick, MD, US, and adds 120 employees to the Company's global headcount.

The acquisition of Indivumed Services brings a range of synergistic service platforms to Crown Bioscience, from enhanced immunohistochemistry to spatial transcriptomics, complementing the company's already established capabilities supporting biomarker discovery. The deal also includes an industry-leading biobank of clinical specimens unique in quality and associated clinical history, which has been expertly curated and characterized, and which currently totals almost one million patient samples. In addition, as part of the acquisition, Crown Bioscience gains access to an extensive clinical network of more than 60 entities in the United States, Europe, and Asia which provides direct and controlled access to relevant surgical biospecimens and blood samples.

Armin Spura, PhD, CEO of Crown Bioscience, stated: "I am thrilled to welcome the highly experienced Indivumed Services team to Crown Bioscience. With this acquisition, we once again invest in new capabilities to place Crown Bioscience as the preferred solution provider to support our partners in their early-stage drug development efforts."

By acquiring Indivumed Services' capabilities, Crown Bioscience moves closer to the patient, with the ability to source (for both prospective and retrospective collections) and analyze clinically relevant patient materials. This analysis includes multi-omics lab facilities on the East Coast of the US and mainland Europe. The exceptional quality of the Indivumed Services network and biobank, employing proprietary SOPs, will also provide the foundation for the next generation of growth in Crown Bioscience's existing platforms, ensuring client access to the latest clinically relevant translational models across their ex vivo patient tissue (EVPT), tumor organoid, and patient-derived xenograft (PDX) model collections.

Michael Prosser, CBO of Crown Bioscience, added: "The completion of this acquisition demonstrates our commitment to integrating unique capabilities and industry-leading quality into all areas of our business. We will continue to create solutions that meet the needs of our clients, empowering the industry to further accelerate and de-risk drug discovery and development."

Indivumed Services will initially operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Crown Bioscience, maintaining operations in Germany and the US, and growing the clinical network. Financial details of the transaction are not being disclosed.

To find out more, visit: www.indivumedservices.com.

About Crown Bioscience

Crown Bioscience, a JSR Life Sciences company, is a global CRO that provides preclinical and translational platforms to help our customers advance their research and development in oncology, immuno-oncology, and immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. We are the exclusive preclinical CRO to offer tumor organoid services with the well-established Hubrecht Organoid Technology. In addition, we have developed the largest commercially available PDX collection in the world. We focus on helping our customers develop novel therapies to maximize the chances that patients receive the right treatment at the right time. Founded in 2006, Crown Bioscience has 14 facilities across the United States, Europe, and Asia.

For more information or to get in touch, please visit www.crownbio.com

