Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2023) - StraightUp Resources Inc. (CSE: ST) (OTCQB: STUPF) ("StraightUp" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held on Friday, March 31, 2023 (the "Meeting"). All matters presented to the shareholders (the "Shareholders") for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, dated February 21, 2023 respectively, were approved by a majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

The shareholder of the Company approved the setting of the number of directors at three (3) and elected Mark Brezer, Matthew Markin and Barry Wattenberg as directors (the "Board of Directors") of the Company for the ensuing year.

The Shareholders of the Company re-appointed Manning Elliott LLP, Chartered Professional Accounts as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year, and authorized the Board of Directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditor.

In addition, the Shareholders of the Company approved the Company's rolling stock option plan.

Following the Meeting, the Board of Directors appointed the following officers of the Company: Mark Brezer as President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, and Matthew Markin as Chief Financial Officer (the "Management").

The Board of Directors and Management of the Company wish to thank its Shareholders for its continue support of the Company.

About StraightUp Resources

Straightup Resources focuses on precious metal, base metal and critical mineral exploration and the acquisition and the development of assets. Its primary holdings are in the Red Lake district of Ontario, Canada, and, to date, StraightUp has assembled over 20,000 hectares of claims in the region. StraightUp's RLX project is in close proximity to Kinross Gold's Great Bear Resources Dixie project and contiguous to its Sobel project.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mark Brezer, Director

For further information, please contact:

Mark Brezer

C.E.O.

mbrezer@straightupresources.com

(604) 741-0444

Forward-Looking Statement Cautions

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, relating to the Company's plans and expectations regarding the Acquisition; the potential benefits of and opportunities relating to the Acquisition; plans for future exploration of the Opatica Lithium Project; and merits of the Opatica Lithium Project. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "suggests," "indicate," "often," "target," "future," "likely," "pending," "potential," "goal," "objective," "prospective," and "possibly," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events.

