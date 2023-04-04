Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2023) - NuGen Medical Devices Inc. (TSXV: NGMD) (the "Company" or "NuGen") is pleased to announce it is hosting its first Investors Presentation night in Vaughan, Ontario on April 20, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. EST.

"We have always maintained the philosophy of treating our Investor's as customers and cordially invite all interested parties to attend our event on April 20, 2023," commented Tony Di Benedetto, Executive Chairman. "We will be showcasing our Insujet platform and the growth path of NuGen as we look to commercial roll out of Insujet, now approved in 42 countries which marketing is set to commence in the second quarter of 2023.1"

The investor night, held at Venu Event Space, located at 2800 Hwy 7, Woodbridge, ON L4K 1W8 will be limited to 75 attendees and interested parties must RSVP at the information provided below, as space is limited.

The evening will comprise of a 30-minute corporate presentation, as well as product displays and demonstrations of NuGen's InsuJet device followed by a Q&A period and reception to follow.

Key management and personal from NuGen that will be in attendance includes:

Tony Di Benedetto, Executive Chairman

Tony Di Benedetto is a Canadian technology entrepreneur with over 30 years of hands-on experience in building, operating, and divesting technology companies. Most recently, Mr. Di Benedetto was the co-founder of Drone Delivery Canada Corp., which he took public and successfully raised over $120M in equity financing, achieving market capitalization in excess of $550M. Mr. Di Benedetto has also co-founded several technology companies including Data Centers Canada - a colocation data center facility in Vaughan, Ontario - which he later sold to TeraGo Networks Inc. Other technology enterprises Mr. Di Benedetto developed include system integration/managed services businesses, hosting, and one of southern Ontario's largest fixed wireless broadband networks, all of which he successfully divested. Mr. Di Benedetto holds a degree from York University.

Richard Buzbuzian, President and CEO

Richard Buzbuzian is a capital markets executive with over 25 years of investment experience in Canada and Europe. Most recently, Mr. Buzbuzian was president and a director of Drone Delivery Canada Corp., which he cofounded, took public, and raised over $120M Canadian in equity financings, achieving market capitalization in excess of $550M. Mr. Buzbuzian holds a degree from the University of Toronto.

Nicky Canton, COO

Nicky Canton has a background in industrial design engineering as well as business administration with more than 13 years of experience in product development, manufacturing, and regulatory compliance of healthcare products, and more particularly, needle-free injection systems. Nicky has been involved from the early development of the current InsuJet needle-free injector and has been responsible for both development and production scale up. Besides R&D his expertise includes risk management, regulatory compliance, supplier management including manufacturing processes, injection molding, assembly of medical devices, sterile packaging, and sterilization. He has established two manufacturing sites for needle-free injectors and manages the day-to day operations. Mr. Canton has filed and obtained several patents related to technology of needle-free injection systems in China, Europe, and the United States.

Veronique Laberge, CFO

Veronique Laberge is a chartered professional accountant and holder of the title of auditor. With more than 17 years of experience in professional practice, she is specialized in certification mandates, general accounting and as a consultant for public and private companies.

Karen Dunlap, Director

Karen Dunlap was President/COO, The Americas, UK, Europe and Board Director at Sol-Millennium Medical Group, from September 2011 - December 2019, responsible for acquisition of devices in order to launch into the US and overseeing markets to develop a strategic platform and establish a global sales/marketing team. Ms. Dunlap was Vice President Sales for NMT, partnering with Pharmaceutical Companies on specific medication delivery, and Regional Manager for Medfusion and Medex, focused in the Neonatal and Pediatric markets, where she has extensive experience in accurate medication delivery systems.

Dr. John, Lemobruno, Independent Director

John Lemobruno has executive level experience in many areas of the pharmaceutical industry, including market access, medical information, pharmacovigilance, medical affairs, and business development. He co-founded Patient Direct (a patient support and specialty pharmacy provider) and GMD Distribution (a pharmaceutical distribution, patient support and specialty pharmacy services firm), both of which were acquired by McKesson Canada between 2010 and 2017. In 2019, John started OkRx, a Canadian Healthcare software company focusing on helping patients, prescribers, insurers, and pharmaceutical companies manage specialty medications. Dr. Leombruno is formally trained as a Pharmacist and has earned an MBA from Queen's University and a PhD in Pharmacoepidemiology from University of Toronto.

About NuGen Medical Devices

NuGen is an emerging specialty medical device company developing the next generation of needle-free technologies and other innovative medical delivery products. The company's products, which include the InsuJet and PetJet needle-free injection systems, are designed to improve the lives of millions of people and animals. NuGen continues to receive approval in numerous countries, including Canada. NuGen's products are designed for use in several important fields including, but not limited to, diabetes, veterinary medicine, and vaccines.

For further information, please visit:

Websites: www.insujet.com and www.nugenmd.com

