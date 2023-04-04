Annual Data Integrity Summit is the pre-eminent forum for leaders seeking to harness trusted data for confident decision-making, maximum agility, and unbeatable customer experience

Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, today announced details for Trust '23 taking place May 16 17 in the US and EMEA, and May 17 18 in APAC. The virtual event is expected to bring together thousands of data professionals worldwide to learn about the biggest data integrity drivers and strategies to help companies achieve better business outcomes fueled by trusted data.

"Precisely continues to be the thought leader in data integrity, and I really appreciate the knowledge and insights they provide to business leaders worldwide," said Todd Henley, Chief Data Governance and Privacy Officer at Northwest Bank. "We're looking forward to being part of the fantastic line up for Trust '23."

The event will kick off with a keynote from Precisely CEO, Josh Rogers, exploring the role of data in solving today's most challenging business problems. The session will examine the industry megatrends driving demand for accurate, consistent, and contextual data in 2023 and beyond. This will be followed by a lively discussion with Drexel University's LeBow College of Business, hosted by Precisely CMO, Kevin Ruane. Together they will provide an exclusive first look at the latest research on data integrity trends and drivers based on insights gathered from over 400 data leaders worldwide.

Other highlights at Trust '23 include:

Industry perspectives from IDC Research Dan Vesset, Group Vice President of Analytics Information Management, will explore the role of data integrity in business decision velocity as a competitive differentiator in today's market landscape.

Dan Vesset, Group Vice President of Analytics Information Management, will explore the role of data integrity in business decision velocity as a competitive differentiator in today's market landscape. Expert guidance on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) reporting Mikkel Skougaard, Director of ESG Reporting and Strategy at Verisk Maplecroft and Matthew Rusk, Head of Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) North America will take part in a panel discussion on the importance of trusted data in unlocking true business value from ESG reporting and offer advice on navigating evolving regulations and consumer expectations.

Mikkel Skougaard, Director of ESG Reporting and Strategy at Verisk Maplecroft and Matthew Rusk, Head of Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) North America will take part in a panel discussion on the importance of trusted data in unlocking true business value from ESG reporting and offer advice on navigating evolving regulations and consumer expectations. The latest trends in modern data architectures Atif Salam, CxO Advisor and Enterprise Technologist at Amazon Web Services (AWS), industry analyst Sanjeev Mohan, and Precisely CTO Tendü Yogurtçu, PhD will share perspectives on the importance of data quality, observability, and governance strategies in today's complex data architectures.

Atif Salam, CxO Advisor and Enterprise Technologist at Amazon Web Services (AWS), industry analyst Sanjeev Mohan, and Precisely CTO Tendü Yogurtçu, PhD will share perspectives on the importance of data quality, observability, and governance strategies in today's complex data architectures. An exclusive look at new technology innovations a deep dive session will reveal the latest data integrity solutions and how they can empower organizations to leverage accurate, consistent, and contextual data for critical decision-making. Attendees will also learn how trusted data can be further harnessed to deliver unbeatable customer experience through highly personalized customer communications.

a deep dive session will reveal the latest data integrity solutions and how they can empower organizations to leverage accurate, consistent, and contextual data for critical decision-making. Attendees will also learn how trusted data can be further harnessed to deliver unbeatable customer experience through highly personalized customer communications. Customer spotlights - Degroof Petercam, Northwest Bank, and others share the role of data integrity in accelerating the confident decisions needed for businesses to move fast, reduce costs, manage risk, and drive growth.

Trust '23 will also include a variety of breakout sessions designed to tackle some of the biggest challenges being faced by data professionals today, from how to prevent data downtime, to guidance on strategically approaching digital transformation projects, and best practices for unlocking hidden context in data including how the recent acquisition of Transerve enables users to easily access spatial analytics. Attendees will be able to request custom demo sessions or one-on-one consultation with the Precisely team of data integrity experts.

"We are incredibly proud of how our annual Data Integrity Summit continues to resonate with business leaders and data professionals worldwide," said Kevin Ruane, CMO at Precisely. "Trust '23 promises to be our biggest and best event yet, with more industry experts and customer speakers than ever before. In today's unpredictable market, harnessing the power of trusted data is critical for making confident business decisions. Trust '23 will provide you with the knowledge needed to truly put data to work for your business and, ultimately, achieve better outcomes."

Register for Trust '23 to join industry peers in learning more about the latest data integrity trends, research, and innovations.

About Precisely

Precisely is the global leader in data integrity, providing accuracy, consistency, and context in data for 12,000 customers in more than 100 countries, including 99 of the Fortune 100. Precisely's data integration, data quality, data governance, location intelligence, and data enrichment products power better business decisions to create better outcomes. Learn more at www.precisely.com.

