KPMG's Global Quantum Hub announced a collaboration with Classiq, the leading quantum software company, to bring innovative quantum solutions to clients.

KPMG's depth of expertise in quantum strategy, quantum technologies and quantum computing will be combined with Classiq's Platform for scalable quantum applications, optimization, analysis and execution. This collaboration will ensure efficient delivery of quantum projects and accelerate adoption for joint clients.

Classiq and KPMG have extensive experience of supporting and enabling quantum newcomers and quantum experts. The collaboration will target a range of industry verticals including financial services, automotive, pharma, energy, telco and logistics. The companies' efforts will focus on quantum use-case exploration and quantum capability development.

"By bringing together our expertise in quantum strategy, technology and client processes with Classiq's cutting-edge quantum software platform, we will provide clients with innovative solutions that will help them drive business value through quantum computing," says Troels Steenstrup, Head of KPMG's Global Quantum Hub.

"Classiq is committed to making quantum computing a scalable, accessible and powerful technology for enterprises," said Nir Minerbi, CEO of Classiq. "We are excited to work with KPMG to help organizations adopt quantum technologies and drive real-world impact through the use of quantum computing."

About KPMG's Global Quantum Hub

The Global Quantum Hub is KPMG's Center of Excellence for quantum technologies, dedicated to helping organizations understand, adopt, and leverage quantum technologies to drive business value. The team operates globally and is coordinated by the Danish office. The practice offers a range of services, including quantum strategy, use case discovery and implementing quantum computing solutions.

About Classiq

Classiq is the leading quantum software company, providing an end-to-end platform for designing, executing, and analyzing quantum software. Built for organizations that want to accelerate their quantum computing programs, Classiq's patented software automatically converts high-level functional models into optimized quantum circuits for most quantum computers and cloud providers. Customers use the Classiq platform to build software they could not create otherwise, bypassing the quantum assembly level. Due to its functional descriptive approach, Classiq also makes it easy to upskill domain experts with little quantum experience and integrate them into high-performing quantum teams. Backed by powerful investors such as HPE, HSBC, Samsung, Intesa Sanpaolo, and NTT, Classiq raised $63 million since its 2020 inception, built a world-class team of scientists and engineers, and distilled decades of quantum expertise into a groundbreaking software development platform. Classiq equips customers with what they need to take full advantage of the quantum computing revolution. Follow Classiq on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube, or visit www.classiq.io to learn more.

