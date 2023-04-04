Rosa Meckseper will succeed James (Jim) Bayley as Head of Smart Mobility Business Area of Continental North America

Meckseper to lead strategy development for Smart Mobility solutions and technology

Bayley retires after 32 years of dedicated service and leadership

Continental today announced that Rosa Meckseper has taken over as the Head of Smart Mobility Business Area of Continental North America. She succeeds Jim Bayley, who retired on March 31, 2023, after serving more than 32 years in the automotive industry. The Smart Mobility business area focuses on business involving mobility services, fleet operators, and commercial vehicle manufacturersMeckseper will be responsible for the strategic development and executive management for multiple departments, including Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Transportations Technologies, and Aftermarket.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230404005566/en/

Rosa Meckseper recently appointed Head of Business Area Smart Mobility for Continental Automotive North America. (Photo: Business Wire)

"It's been an honor to work alongside Jim for all these years. His leadership and expertise have been invaluable to Continental. We congratulate him on a wonderful career and wish him well in his well-deserved retirement," said Aruna Anand, President CEO, Continental Automotive, North America. "We are also excited to welcome Rosa to the North America leadership ranks. Her experience and expertise will be invaluable as we focus on expanding our Smart Mobility initiatives."

Meckseper joined Continental in 2018 as the Global Head of Strategy and Innovation in Germany, where she was responsible for cross-divisional technology strategy to advance future mobility research projects. Since then, she also served as the Global Head of Corporate Strategy and as a member of the Automotive Aftermarket Management team in Germany.

"I am thrilled to take on this new opportunity and join a team that is changing the way people experience mobility," said Meckseper. "It's an exciting time within our industry as we innovate pioneering technology aimed at producing greater efficiency and convenience. I look forward to building toward the future and continuing to develop innovative, unique solutions in the smart mobility space."

To learn more about Continental's solutions in the Smart Mobility space, visit www.continental.com.

Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility of people and their goods. Founded in 1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent and affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic and transportation. In 2022, Continental generated sales of €39.4 billion and currently employs around 200,000 people in 57 countries and markets.

Social Media

For the latest Continental news and information, follow us on:

Facebook: Continental USA

Twitter: @ContiPressUSA

LinkedIn: Continental

Press portal: https://www.continental.com/en-us/press/press-releases/

Website: https://www.continental.com/en-us/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230404005566/en/

Contacts:

Mary Arraf

Head of Communications Automotive and Continental North America

Continental, North America

Phone: (248) 766-9241

Email: mary.arraf@continental.com