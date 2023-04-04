Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, today announced that Luxembourg-based Assenagon has selected ICE's Portfolio Analytics platform for the valuation of OTC derivatives products.

With offices in Luxembourg, Munich, Frankfurt and Zurich, Assenagon is one of the fastest growing active asset managers in Europe with EUR 37 billion in assets under management (AUM). To support their growing investment activities, Assenagon will use ICE's Portfolio Analytics platform for real-time risk assessments and end of day valuations for derivatives.

The ICE Portfolio Analytics tool offers real-time market data and analytics, and is hosted in the cloud, so all of the computational processes are handled by ICE and the resulting data is delivered directly to customers. ICE's analytical data can integrate with other applications and tools, which provides significant efficiencies and simplifies workflows.

"We're excited to work with a leading and innovative company like Assenagon as they provide advanced alternative investment strategies to their customers," said Simon Evans, Head of Derivatives Pricing and Analytics at ICE Data Services. "Our market data and analytics solutions provide greater transparency into the markets we serve and help generate new ideas and power investment strategies for our customers."

"We're constantly optimizing the data infrastructure for our mutual funds," said Dr. Stephan Höcht, Head of Risk at Assenagon. "Despite the fact that we already have a highly competitive and cutting-edge analytical framework for derivatives-based strategies, particularly for our award-wining volatility strategies, ICE's excellence in derivative market data should further enrich the value of our offering."

For more information about ICE's Data Derivatives offering, please visit https://www.theice.com/market-data/pricing-and-analytics/derivatives.

For more information about Assenagon's volatility strategies please visit https://www.assenagon.com/en/.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as filed with the SEC on February 2, 2023.

About Assenagon

Assenagon is one of the fastest growing, independent asset managers in Europe. The company specialises in the active management of capital market risks, and the provision of investment solutions for institutional investors and distribution partners. In particular, fund management focuses on the need of capital investors to generate income within clearly risk budgets.

Since its foundation in 2007, investors have entrusted of around EUR 37 billion to the company's management.

Ever since its inception, Assenagon has become synonymous with successful process and product innovation based on strong mathematical and analytical foundations. A powerful technical infrastructure sets industry standards and enables cost effective and efficient investments. Operating across four locations and in close cooperation with international networks, Assenagon offers its clients access to all key financial markets worldwide.

Category: Fixed Income and Data Services

SOURCE: Intercontinental Exchange

ICE-CORP

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230404005572/en/

Contacts:

ICE Media Contact:

Damon Leavell

+1 212 323 8587

damon.leavell@ice.com

media@ice.com

ICE Investor Relations Contact:

Katia Gonzalez

+1 678 981 3882

katia.gonzalez@ice.com

investors@ice.com