Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, today announced the highest trading volumes in Euribor derivatives, the benchmark for managing short term Euro-related interest rate risk, for ten years.

In March 2023, a record 49.5 million Euribor futures and options contracts traded. This surpassed the monthly volume record last set in January 2013. In addition, Euribor futures set a record for average daily volume (ADV) during March 2023 of 1.75 million contracts. ADV in Euribor is up 24% year-over-year at 1.8 million contracts.

"The depth of Euribor liquidity, and its diversity in terms of its participant base globally, has enabled our customers to manage an uncertain path for European interest rates during the recent volatility," said Caterina Caramaschi, Vice President, Financial Derivatives at ICE.

Through Euribor, ICE offers customers the most liquid European interest rate futures and options markets. Since the start of the year, open interest in Euribor is up 6% at 14.56 million, while open interest in SONIA, the benchmark for managing UK-interest rate risk, is up 8% at 2.25 million.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as filed with the SEC on February 2, 2023.

Category: EXCHANGES

ICE- CORP

Source: Intercontinental Exchange

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230405005486/en/

Contacts:

ICE Media Contact:

Rebecca Mitchell

Rebecca.Mitchell@ice.com

+44 7951 057 351



ICE Investor Contact:

Katia Gonzalez

katia.gonzalez@ice.com

(678) 981-3882