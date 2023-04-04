The new feature allows music fans to share and experience music together in the moment.

-Diplo, Aluna, and Alesso go Live with TIDAL

Today, global music platform TIDAL launched Live, a new in-app feature that makes it easy for HiFi and HiFi Plus TIDAL subscribers to share music in the moment without physically being together. Live makes it easy for groups of any size to come together for a special event, an album release, a road trip, or for a get ready with me moment.

Formerly beta tested as "DJ" through an early access program, Live is a new way for fans to spontaneously share music. The new feature makes it effortless for fans to also find and follow music tastemakers. When starting a Live session, TIDAL subscribers can choose the session name to set the tone for what they're playing and share a link for others to join. Shareable links to Live sessions let anyone join from text messages and social media, to emails.

To introduce Live, music fans can look out for Live sessions from Diplo, Aluna, and Alesso and many more! From 8am ET today, other Live sessions will be happening across US, UK, Germany, Poland, and Brazil for fans to join. Whether you're traveling to meet friends, working out or cooking dinner there may be a Live session for you.

Starting today, subscribers can choose from specially curated sessions by TIDAL's genre experts throughout the week in the app. Live sessions will mark cultural moments, introduce rising artists to watch, and everyday activities where music is part of people's lives such as working out or cooking.

"Through music, we are giving fans a way to connect with each other or with other creators, brands, and personalities through simple, one-click sharing", said Agustina Sacerdote, Global Head of Product at TIDAL. "Using Live offers music fans a simple route to finding new music from other fans in-app or wherever a link is shared. We're excited to see how Live is used to power moments through sharing music and bringing people together".

Live is available in-app on iOS and Android devices and TIDAL subscribers can select from over 100 million tracks available in-app. Tracks will play in normal AAC quality until high-resolution or lossless quality becomes available. Subscribers can only start and listen to sessions taking place in the country where their TIDAL account is registered.

ABOUT TIDAL

TIDAL is a global music platform that helps fans and artists fully immerse themselves in their love of music. By helping artists with their business so they can focus on their craft and offering experiences that elevate how fans engage with music, artists and each other, TIDAL is the best platform for artists, fans, and all things music.

Available in 61 countries, the streaming service has more than over 100 million songs and over 650,000 high-quality videos in its catalog, along with original video series, thousands of expertly curated playlists, and artist discovery via TIDAL RISING. TIDAL is available in Free (US only), HiFi, and HiFi Plus tiers, with the HiFi Plus membership offering access to immersive audio features like Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) recordings, Dolby Atmos Music, and Sony's 360 Reality Audio recordings, for a higher monthly fee that TIDAL redistributes back to artists.

TIDAL is part of Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ), a global technology company with a focus on financial services.

