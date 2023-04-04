OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that year-to-date average daily volume through March 2023 was 46.3 million contracts, up 8.4 percent compared to year-to-date average daily volume through March 2022. Total volume was 1.1 billion contracts, up 12.2 percent compared to March 2022. March 2023 was the highest total volume month in OCC's history and the first time cleared contract volume surpassed 1 billion contracts in a single month.

Highlights

Index options cleared contract volume up 67.7% year-over-year

ETF options cleared contract volume up 32.9% year-over-year

Futures cleared contract volume up 35.0% year-over-year

Securities lending total transaction volume up 11.2% year-over-year

Contract Volume

March 2023 Contracts March 2022 Contracts % Change 2023 YTD ADV 2022 YTD ADV % Change Equity Options 499,897,267 536,853,312 -6.9% 23,561,702 24,412,088 -3.5% ETF Options 463,478,231 348,859,912 32.9% 18,871,068 15,614,635 20.9% Index Options 89,609,170 53,449,943 67.7% 3,623,983 2,437,224 48.7% Total Options 1,052,984,668 939,163,167 12.1% 46,056,753 42,463,947 8.5% Futures 6,183,857 4,582,248 35.0% 232,024 256,121 -9.4% Total Volume 1,059,168,525 943,745,415 12.2% 46,288,777 42,720,068 8.4%

Securities Lending

March 2023 Avg. Daily Loan Value March 2022 Avg. Daily Loan Value Change March 2023 Total Transactions March 2022 Total Transactions Change Market Loan Hedge Total 132,266,407,734 137,662,019,769 -3.9% 235,633 211,978 11.2%

