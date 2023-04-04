OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that year-to-date average daily volume through March 2023 was 46.3 million contracts, up 8.4 percent compared to year-to-date average daily volume through March 2022. Total volume was 1.1 billion contracts, up 12.2 percent compared to March 2022. March 2023 was the highest total volume month in OCC's history and the first time cleared contract volume surpassed 1 billion contracts in a single month.
Highlights
- Index options cleared contract volume up 67.7% year-over-year
- ETF options cleared contract volume up 32.9% year-over-year
- Futures cleared contract volume up 35.0% year-over-year
- Securities lending total transaction volume up 11.2% year-over-year
Contract Volume
March 2023
Contracts
March 2022
Contracts
% Change
2023 YTD
ADV
2022 YTD
ADV
% Change
Equity Options
499,897,267
536,853,312
-6.9%
23,561,702
24,412,088
-3.5%
ETF Options
463,478,231
348,859,912
32.9%
18,871,068
15,614,635
20.9%
Index Options
89,609,170
53,449,943
67.7%
3,623,983
2,437,224
48.7%
Total Options
1,052,984,668
939,163,167
12.1%
46,056,753
42,463,947
8.5%
Futures
6,183,857
4,582,248
35.0%
232,024
256,121
-9.4%
Total Volume
1,059,168,525
943,745,415
12.2%
46,288,777
42,720,068
8.4%
Securities Lending
March 2023
Avg. Daily Loan
Value
March 2022
Avg. Daily Loan
Value
Change
March 2023
Total
Transactions
March 2022
Total
Transactions
Change
Market Loan Hedge Total
132,266,407,734
137,662,019,769
-3.9%
235,633
211,978
11.2%
Additional Data
- Market share volume by exchange
- Open interest
- Historical volume statistics
