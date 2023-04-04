Anzeige
Dienstag, 04.04.2023
News des Tages! Beginnt dieses Unternehmen nun den Markt zu dominieren?
Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

London, April 4

4 April 2023

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

("Karelian Diamonds" or the "Company")

Holdings in Company

Karelian Diamonds (AIM: KDR) announces that it was informed on 3 April 2023 that, as at 28 March 2023, Morgan Stanley had a total interest in 3,300,296 ordinary shares of €0.00025 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") equivalent to 3.91 per cent. of the current issued share capital and voting rights of the Company, held on behalf of its subsidiary, Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc.

In addition, on 4 April 2023 the Company was informed that Steve Coomber's shareholding in the Company is 7,613,116 Ordinary Shares equivalent to 9.01 per cent. of the current issued share capital and voting rights of the Company.

For further information please contact:

Karelian Diamond Resources plcTel: +353-1-479-6180
Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman
Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad)Tel: +44-20-3328-5656
Nick Athanas/Nick Harriss
First Equity Limited (Broker)Tel: +44-20-7330-1883
Jason Robertson
Lothbury Financial ServicesTel: +44-20-3290-0707
Michael Padley
Hall CommunicationsTel: +353-1-660-9377
Don Hall

Visit the Company website at: www.kareliandiamondresources.com
