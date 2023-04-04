Visium Technologies, Inc.: Visium Technologies To Attend Africa Fintech Summit

Event To Be Held in Washington, DC on April 12, 2023 with World Bank and IMF Spring Conference

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2023 / Visium Technologies, Inc, ("Visium" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:VISM), a global cybersecurity and analytics company, announced today that it will be attending the 9th edition of the Africa Fintech Summit in Washington DC on April 12th. The Africa Fintech Summit ("AFTS") was founded in 2017 with the mission of bringing the issues, trends, and changemakers impacting Africa's financial technology ecosystem together to network and foster relationships. Since their first summit in early 2018 AFTS has been the largest bi-annual gathering of financial technology stakeholders on the African continent, welcoming over 4,000 stakeholders from over 100 countries this year.

Attendees are expected to include central bankers, ministers of finance and development, parliamentarians, private sector executives, representatives from civil society organizations and academics.

Visium will be in attendance to introduce its data analytics platform, TruContext, and showcase how this proprietary technology addresses many of the cyber security and public safety challenges that are being discussed at the conference.

Mark Lucky, Chief Executive Officer of Visium Technologies, added "Our attendance at this conference, in concert with our partners and distributors in Africa, is a fantastic opportunity to present our analytics platform, TruContext, on the world stage and showcase its many use cases, including cybersecurity, physical an border security, anti-money laundering, and fraud. We are excited for this opportunity!"

About Visium Technologies, Inc.

Visium Technologies (OTC PINK:VISM) is a cyber security solutions provider that uses graph database technology to deliver an analytics-driven, risk-based approach to cybersecurity that provides context to data so that users can make intelligent decisions in real time. Built for the US Army Cyber Command by MITRE Corporation (CyGraph), and then further developed by Visium, our world class TruContext technology provides visualization, advanced cyber monitoring intelligence, data modeling, analytics, and automation to help reduce risk, simplify cyber security and deliver better security outcomes. TruContext plugs the gaps left by other security tools.

For more information please visit www.visiumtechnologies.com and our YouTube Channel.

