Ceres: Business Leaders Call for Arizona To Capitalize on the Economic Opportunities of the Clean Energy Boom

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2023 / Leaders of businesses, trade groups, and institutions in Arizona are gathering today in front of the Arizona State Capitol to highlight their efforts to incorporate innovative clean energy and clean transportation solutions into their operations. As representatives of major Arizona employers, participants will showcase new technologies and call on policymakers to take action to attract more clean energy investment to the state.

Organized by Ceres in partnership with the Arizona Technology Council and Plug In America, the Lawn Day event brings together more than 20 organizations that are leaders in unlocking clean energy investment, jobs, and innovation in Arizona. Participating companies include: Arizona State University, Array Technologies, American Solar and Roofing, Honeywell Aerospace, Nikola, REI Co-Op, Schneider Electric, and Siemens. Company representatives and state lawmakers will also have the opportunity to partake in a "Ride and Drive" hosted by Plug In America, to explore the latest electric vehicle models on the market.

"States are rushing to take advantage of the Inflation Reduction Act and the once-in-a-generation economic opportunity of the clean energy transition. In Arizona, leading businesses are already at the forefront of this shift, but they are limited without strong state policy to support their efforts," said Alli Gold Roberts, senior director of state policy, Ceres. "Businesses are making these investments to optimize their operations, reduce energy costs, and provide public health benefits to their communities. We hope their leadership inspires Arizona policymakers to take equally ambitious action."

"Supporting, investing in, and developing strong public policy initiatives for clean energy is imperative to the future of Arizona from both an environmental and economic perspective," said Steven G. Zylstra, president and CEO of the Arizona Technology Council. "The Arizona Technology Council is proud to partner with Ceres and Plug In America in organizing Lawn Day and voicing our support for stronger state policies around attracting and growing clean energy and clean transportation solutions."

"With billions of dollars in federal funding available for Arizona clean energy investments, this is a crucial opportunity to grow Arizona's economy in a secure way and improve quality of life across the state," said Ingrid Malmgren, Plug In America's director of policy. "Arizona's decision-makers have the opportunity today to experience the products of the growing clean energy economy in Arizona. Lawmakers are able to explore and drive electric vehicles that will drive job creation and economic development in Arizona, as well as protect Arizona's energy security and reduce transportation costs. As electric vehicle drivers find, with instant acceleration and a smooth ride, EVs are also a thrill to drive. Through state support, we hope all Arizonans have the opportunity to ride and drive electric."

In addition to demonstrating their own ambitious clean energy initiatives to lawmakers, the diverse group of businesses will also voice their support for supportive state policies that help Arizona take full advantage of federal investments through the Inflation Reduction Act and the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The two laws include hundreds of billions of dollars in funding for clean energy, clean transportation, and other cutting-edge technologies and practices, and are already fueling a nationwide wave of investment in domestic clean energy manufacturing.

In Arizona, for example, Lawn Day participant Siemens is serving as the lead investor and infrastructure partner for KORE Power, Inc.'s battery cell production facility in Buckeye. Now Arizona has an opportunity to seize its role as a leader in the clean energy transition by approving state policies that further harness this momentum.

"Siemens is committed to achieving net zero emissions in our own global operations by 2030 and is devoted to helping our customers along their own sustainability journeys. In order to make true progress, strong partnership between the public and private sectors is critical," said Jim Taylor, vice president of business solutions for Siemens USA's Grid Software division. "Now is the time to set the foundation for critical supply chains here in the U.S. while simultaneously ensuring our transportation, energy, and manufacturing infrastructure is reliable, resilient, and efficient. Available federal funding, paired with a foundation of effective clean energy policy, will create jobs and manufacturing opportunities here in the Grand Canyon State."

State lawmakers, policymakers in the Governor's Office of Resiliency, and officials in the Arizona Commerce Authority and the Arizona Corporation Commission have been invited to the event to meet and network with company representatives. The Lawn Day's "Ride and Drive" program will feature demonstrations of popular passenger electric vehicle models, including the Ford F-150 Lightning, Chevrolet Bolt EUV, Tesla Model 3, Rivian R1T, Kia EV6, and the Hyundai Genesis G80, as well as Nikola and Lucid vehicles that were each manufactured in Arizona.

About Ceres

Ceres is a nonprofit organization working with the most influential capital market leaders to solve the world's greatest sustainability challenges. Through our powerful networks and global collaborations of investors, companies and nonprofits, we drive action and inspire equitable market-based and policy solutions throughout the economy to build a just and sustainable future. For more information, visit ceres.org and follow @CeresNews.

About Arizona Technology Council

The Arizona Technology Council is Arizona's premier trade association for science and technology companies. Comprised of a diverse professional business community, Council members work towards furthering the advancement of technology in Arizona through leadership, education, legislation and social action. The Council offers numerous events, educational forums and business conferences that bring together leaders, visionaries and community members to make an impact on the technology industry. These interactions contribute to the Council's culture of growing member businesses and transforming technology in Arizona. To become a member or to learn more about the Arizona Technology Council, please visit www.aztechcouncil.org.

About Plug In America

Plug In America is the nation's leading nonprofit organization dedicated to accelerating the use of plug-in electric vehicles in the United States. Formed in 2008, Plug In America provides practical, objective information to consumers and dealerships about EVs through various programs, including National Drive Electric Week, Drive Electric Earth Day, PlugStar.com, and other public outreach events. With Plug In America's coalition of plug-in vehicle drivers, policy experts, and technical advisors, their expertise represents the world's deepest pool of experience in driving and living with plug-in vehicles. The organization's motto: "We drive electric. You can too." Learn more at PlugInAmerica.org.

