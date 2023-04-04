Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2023) - Kingsmen Resources Ltd. (TSXV: KNG) (OTCQB: KNGRD) ("Kingsmen" or the "Company") is pleased to report the acquisition of a new 342 hectare claim adjacent to its 100%-owned, brownfield Las Coloradas high-grade vein, silver-gold-lead-zinc-copper project located in the SE part of the Parral mining district of Chihuahua, Mexico (www.kingsmenresources.com). The claim was purchased from an arm's length vendor independent from the company and the vendor of the Las Coloradas project, claims, and is unencumbered by any royalties or other interests. The claim is an exempt transaction under policies of the TSX.V.

The newly acquired claim immediately adjoins the Company's Las Coloradas project area to the west and south giving the Company control over this significant area. The claim covers prospective geology, and structural and geophysical targets, and will now form part of the Las Coloradas project. As well, a prominent northeast structural trend has been noted in the geology. A northeast structural trend is the main control on mineralization at Discovery Silver's Cordero silver deposit, 35 km northeast of Parral.

Scott Emerson, President: "The acquisition is in line with our aggressive strategy to become the pre-eminent explorer in this historic mining district."





The Las Coloradas project offers excellent exploration potential. Historic mining of high-grade vein, silver-gold-lead-zinc-copper terminated at the water table at depths of +/- 125 meters, and examples of skarn and porphyry mineralization have also been found. New orientations of mineralization are now being found outside of the old workings of the Las Coloradas mine and on the newly acquired claim. The old Las Coloradas mine has similar geology to the Parral mining district where vein mineralization persists to depths of 600 - 1,000 meters.

Qualified Person

Kieran Downes, Ph.D., P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure set out in this news release.

About Kingsmen Resources

In line with Kingsmen's organic-growth strategy, the Company's focus is on exploration and development, and is currently focused on district-scale exploration for precious metals in the prolific mining districts of Parral Mexico. In addition, the Company holds a 1% NSR on the Los Ricos north project operated by GoGold Resources. The Company's leaders have extensive experience in the mining and financial sectors. Kingsmen is a publicly-traded company (TSXV: KNG) (OTCQB: KNGRD) and is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia.

