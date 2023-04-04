Regulatory News:

M6 METROPOLE TELEVISION (Paris:MMT):

The Shareholders of the company are invited to attend the Combined General Meeting to be held on April 25, 2023, at 9:00 am, at the Cinéma Le Village, 4 rue de Chézy, 92200 Neuilly-sur-Seine.

The preliminary notice of meeting, including the agenda and the presentation of the proposed resolutions, was published in the BALO dated March 20, 2023. Notice of meeting will be published in the journal of legal announcements les Petites Affiches on April 7, 2023.

Documents mentioned in Article R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code will be made available to Shareholders starting from the notice of meeting and posted on the Company's website.

In accordance with the current legislation

Registered shareholders can, until the 5th day (included) before the Annual Meeting, request supply of the said documents, including by the way of an electronic mail. For bearer shareholders, the exercise of this right is subject to the presentation of a certificate of attendance in the bearer share accounts kept by the duly empowered intermediary.

All shareholders can consult these documents at the Company's headquarters.

Contacts:

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Myriam Pinot

01 41 92 57 73

myriam.pinot@m6.fr