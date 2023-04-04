RFID Audit and Test App for iOS, 'Wave: Audit,' Announced by SimplyRFiD

Billions of RFID tags are used at retailers and millions of 'new' products are being tagged with RFID, yearly. Tagging correctly requires new tools. Wave: Audit from Simply RFiD enables manufacturers to place RFID audit tools into production to tag correctly.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2023 / Wave: Audit is an iOS app from SimplyRFiD built on the Wave: Retail Enterprise Inventory system platform. Wave: Audit provides manufacturers and retailers the tools needed to accurately test UPC decoding, tag readability (read range/strength certification), and delivery order counts. Wave: Audit is being released at the upcoming RFID Journal Live event in Florida, May 9th. SimplyRFiD will be demoing in the CSL (Convergence Systems Limited) booth 529.





Wave: Audit

Wave: Audit is an app for iOS for quality manufacturing with SGTIN RFID tagging



"In the early days, mis-encoded, missing, or unreadable barcodes created problems," said Carl Brown, President of SimplyRFiD. "This still exists today when you reach a register and the barcode is unscannable or missing. Our app, Wave: Audit, is designed to increase the quality expectation of the new RFID technology."

RFID in action

There are two major issues changing from barcodes to RFID and Wave: Audit solves them.

1. Wave: Audit-Certify: Wave: Audit has a built in wizard for placing tags on items, testing the tag readability, and saving a picture of the tagged location, the tag inlay information, and the certification results. Expert training from SimplyRFiD allows manufactures to ensure their tags work correctly when tagged.

2. Wave: Audit-Delivery: Delivery audits the production line. Delivery will scan a box or pallet, display the UPC decodes, detect invalid tags, and save the delivery (product UPC counts) to a shipment for ASN (advance shipment notices) or other quality manufacturing needs.

Availability

SimplyRFiD's Wave: Audit is available starting May 9 and beta invites are available now. Wave: Audit requires an iOS device and a CS108 RFID Handheld. Please contact Sales@SimplyRFiD.com for more information.

About SimplyRFID

SimplyRFiD revolutionized RFID adoption with the introduction of the DoD Pro-Tag in 2007. Today, SimplyRFiD leads the retail RFID inventory market with Wave for iOS, the #1 app for counting retail inventory with RFID. SimplyRFiD's three software platforms - AIMS for Eyewear, Wave for Retail, and Wave Audit for Manufacturing - provide tools for retailers to adopt accurate inventory systems. SimplyRFiD's latest product Ai Kick-Start enables retailers to deploy the latest RFID technology and experience faster growth.

https://www.SimplyRFiD.com | Media Room

Contact Information

William Montalbo

Vice President, Marketing

william.montalbo@simplyrfid.com

+1 703.343.1689

Syd Brown

Social Media Manager

syd.brown@simplyrfid.com

+1 703.343.1689

SOURCE: Simply RFiD

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/747427/RFID-Audit-and-Test-App-for-iOS-Wave-Audit-Announced-by-SimplyRFiD