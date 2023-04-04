Anzeige
WKN: A1XE3D ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 Ticker-Symbol: DHG 
Frankfurt
04.04.23
08:02 Uhr
4,210 Euro
+0,035
+0,84 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* 04-Apr-2023 / 14:43 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
a)      Name          Dermot Crowley 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
 
                   Chief Executive Officer 
a)      Position/status 
 
b)      Initial Notification  Initial Notification 
       Amendment 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                   Dalata Hotel Group plc 
a)      Name 
 
                   635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the   Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each 
       financial instrument, 
 
       type of 
a) 
       instrument 
                   IE00BJMZDW83 
       Identification code 
 
 
b)      Nature of the      1. Mandatory deferral of a proportion 2022 Annual Incentive into 30,297 
       transaction        Ordinary shares of EUR0.01 each in Dalata Hotel Group PLC. 
                   2. Vesting of awards granted 25 February 2020 under the Dalata Hotel 
                     Group PLC 2017 Long Term incentive Plan 
 
                   Price(s)          Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 1. 4.26 30,297 
                   2. 0.01 25,487

Aggregated

information

d)

- Aggregated volume As Above

- Price

Date of the 2023-03-31

e) transaction

Place of the Dublin, Ireland

f) transaction

g) Additional

Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
a)      Name           Sean McKeon 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
 
a)      Position/status      Company Secretary and Head of Risk & Compliance 
       Initial Notification   Initial Notification 
b)      Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                    Dalata Hotel Group plc 
a)      Name 
 
                    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the    Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each 
       financial instrument, 
 
       type of 
a) 
       instrument 
                    IE00BJMZDW83 
       Identification code 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction 1. Vesting of awards granted 25 February 2020 under the Dalata Hotel 
                      Group PLC 2017 Long Term incentive Plan 
 
                    Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                    0.01      10,271

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume

As above

- Price

Date of the 2023-03-31

e) transaction

Place of the Dublin, Ireland

f) transaction

g) Additional Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
a)      Name         Carol Phelan 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
 
                  Chief Financial Officer 
a)      Position/status 
 
       Initial Notification Initial Notification 
b)      Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                  Dalata Hotel Group plc 
a)      Name 
 
                  635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the  Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each 
       financial instrument, 
 
       type of 
a) 
       instrument 
                  IE00BJMZDW83 
       Identification code 
 
 
                   1. Mandatory deferral of a proportion 2022 Annual Incentive into 17,972 
       Nature of the       Ordinary shares of EUR0.01 each in Dalata Hotel Group PLC. 
b)      transaction      2. Vesting of awards granted 25 February 2020 under the Dalata Hotel 
                    Group PLC 2017 Long Term incentive Plan 
                   3. Sale of 3,218 ordinary shares of 0.01 each to settle a tax liability 
                    arising on the vesting of awards referred to in (2) which is payable 
                    immediately 
 
                  Price(s)           Volume(s) 
                   1. 4.26  17,972 
c)      Price(s) and volume 
       (s)          2. 0.01  6,143 
                   3. 4.215 3,218

Aggregated

information

d) - Aggregated

volume As Above

- Price

Date of the 2023-03-31

e) transaction

Place of the Dublin, Ireland

f) transaction

g) Additional

Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
a)      Name          Shane Casserly 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
 
                   Corporate Development Director 
a)      Position/status 
 
       Initial Notification  Initial Notification 
b)      Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                   Dalata Hotel Group plc 
a)      Name 
 
                   635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the   Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each 
       financial instrument, 
 
       type of 
a) 
       instrument 
                   IE00BJMZDW83 
       Identification code 
 
 
b)      Nature of the      1. Mandatory deferral of a proportion 2022 Annual Incentive into 
       transaction         17,972 Ordinary shares of EUR0.01 each in Dalata Hotel Group PLC. 
                    2. Vesting of awards granted 25 February 2020 under the Dalata Hotel 
                     Group PLC 2017 Long Term incentive Plan 
 
                   Price(s)           Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)  1. 4.26 17,972 
                    2. 0.01 23,300

Aggregated

information

d) As Above

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Date of the 2023-03-31

e) transaction

Place of the Dublin, Ireland

f) transaction

g) Additional

Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
a)      Name         Des McCann 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
 
                  Chief Operating Officer 
a)      Position/status 
 
       Initial Notification Initial Notification 
b)      Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                  Dalata Hotel Group plc 
a)      Name 
 
                  635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the  Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each 
       financial instrument, 
 
       type of 
a) 
       instrument 
                  IE00BJMZDW83 
       Identification code 
 
                   1. Vesting of awards granted 25 February 2020 under the Dalata Hotel 
       Nature of the       Group PLC 2017 Long Term incentive Plan 
b)      transaction      2. Sale of 4,184 ordinary shares of 0.01 each to settle a tax liability 
                    arising on the vesting of awards referred to in (2) which is payable 
                    immediately 
 
                  Price(s)           Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume  1. 0.01  7,988 
       (s) 
                   2. 4.215 4,184

Aggregated

information

d) - Aggregated

volume As Above

- Price

Date of the 2023-03-31.

e) transaction

Place of the Dublin, Ireland

f) transaction

g) Additional

Information

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  234948 
EQS News ID:  1601193 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 04, 2023 09:44 ET (13:44 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
