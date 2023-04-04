Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Electric Pallet Jack and Stacker Market Worth $6.28 Billion by 2028, Industry Trends, Growth, Opportunities Analysis, Exclusive Market Research Report by Arizton

CHICAGO, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the electric pallet jack and stacker market will grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023-2028.
BROWSE IN-DEPTH TOC ON THE ELECTRIC PALLET JACK AND STACKER MARKET
100 - Tables??????
112 - Charts??????
289 - Pages??
The global electric pallet jack & stacker market has grown with growing demand for scalable and integrated production and assembly lines from the end users. The end-users are demanding an electric pallet jack & stacker that can be used in several assembly lines and are easily scalable. This rise is seen in highly industrialized economies and developing countries as companies seek to avoid old technologies and embrace the latest trends. IoT and automation have smoothened the order processing from stocks in warehouses to improve the experiences of customers. Warehouse, logistics, retail, and manufacturing industries moved toward automated equipment instead of manual equipment. This is expected to drive the demand for electric pallet jacks & stackers.
ELECTRIC PALLET JACK AND STACKER MARKET REPORT SCOPE
Report Attributes
Details
Market Size (2028)
USD 6.28 Billion
Market Size (2022)
USD 4.38 Billion
CAGR (2022-2028)
6.20 %
Base Year
2022
Forecast Year
2023-2028
Market Segmentation
Product, Type, Battery, Load Capacity, End-User, and Geography
Geographical Analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Countries Covered
China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, the US,
Market Dynamics
Largest Market
APAC
The venture of li-ion batteries has reshaped the face of the electric pallet jack & stacker market. It has also contributed to the origin and extension of new product ranges in the battery-operated categories that can further signify the market. One of the most significant growth drivers in the electric pallet jack & stacker market over the last decade has been the introduction of Li-ion batteries. In recent years, Li-Ion batteries have become more cost-efficient as they play a significant role in the purchase & development strategy of manufacturers and buyers. In the future, the use of battery systems and technology will be a major factor influencing purchasing behavior of industries for electric pallet jacks & stackers.
KEY INSIGHTS
- In the upcoming years, markets such as Latin America and APAC are anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR, mostly attributed to increased warehousing & logistics facilities and an increased focus on sustainability.
- China is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to industrial establishments, a growing economy, and increasing industrial expenditures.
- Regarding end-users, the warehousing & logistics industry is expected to generate the highest demand for electric pallet jacks & stackers. It is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period further.
- Operator-driven electric pallet jack & stacker accounts for the highest share of the global electric pallet jack & stacker market, owing to high efficiency, fewer chances of a collision, and easy navigating through the narrow aisles. Self-Driven electric pallet jacks & stackers are expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 10.43% during the forecast period.
- Lead-Acid batteries dominate the market by generating the highest revenue and holding the highest share of 57.70% in the electric pallet jack & stacker market. Lithium-ion batteries are likely to replace lead-acid batteries but not fully, as some vendors are still likely to prefer lead-acid batteries due to low cost. Lithium-ion batteries are expected to boost the market during the forecast period.
- In 2022, electric walkie-pallet jacks & stackers dominated the market, holding a share of 67.88%. They will likely lose their share as electric ride-on pallet jacks & stackers are expected to eat some share of them during the forecast period. Ride-on electric pallet jack & stacker is likely to grow at a CAGR of 7.53% during the forecast period due to ease of navigation with the operator's help.
GEOGRAPHIC INSIGHTS
In 2022, APAC accounted for the highest share of the global electric pallet jack & stacker market. APAC accounted for 41.79% market share in revenue, mostly due to the leading manufacturing countries, such as China and Japan, rapidly boosting industrialization in India. APAC was led by China, Japan, India, and South Korea, significant markets for material handling equipment. APAC will likely account for 43.18% market share in revenue by 2028.India and China are expected to be the fastest-growing electric pallet jack & stacker markets, supported by a rapid shift towards eco-friendly material handling equipment. Moreover, several vendors' investments and expansion in emerging countries in APAC are key strategies. Hence, as a result, the sales of electric pallet jacks & stackers in the region are expected to rise during the forecast period.
RECENT DEVELOPMENT
CLARK, a material handling company, launched an electric pallet jack. The jack is built and designed to transport up to 4,000 pounds. The product includes a lithium-ion battery, an ergonomic handle (access to all controls without using a hand), neutral braking system.
In 2022, the company floated two AC electric walkie-pallet jacks under Tora Max. These pallet jacks are best for warehousing, manufacturing, retail, beverage, and distribution industries. These jacks have ergonomic handles, LCD showing battery use, and fingertip controls.
In 2022, the company invested $161.58 million in Ulsan Factory to expand the production capacity and smoothen the manufacturing process of Ulsan Factory. This is the largest investment made by the company.
In 2022, the company launched a new series of pallet trucks. This series provides a simplified solution to all the partners globally.
KEY COMPANY PROFILES
- TOYOTA MATERIAL HANDLING GROUP
- Jungheinrich
- Hyster-Yale Materials Handling
- Crown Equipment Corporation
- EP Equipment
- Hangcha Forklift
- Hyundai Construction Equipment
- KION GROUP
- Doosan Corporation
- MITSUBISHI LOGISNEXT
OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS
- CLARK
- CUBLIFT
- Taizhou Zhongcai Machinery
- Ravas
- Anhui Heli
- Maini Materials Movement
- PowerHandling
- Noblelift Intelligent Equipment
- Eoslift USA Corporation
- Big Joe Handling Systems
- Ningbo Staxx Material Handling Equipment
- PUMA LIFT TRUCKS
- Ekko Material Handling Equipment
- APOLLOLIFT
- Presto Lifts
- Jost's Engineering Company Limited
- COMBILIFT
- Patel Material Handling Equipment
MARKET SEGMENTATION
Product
- Electric Pallet Jack
- Electric Pallet Stacker
- Electric Straddle Pallet Stacker
- Electric Counterbalanced Pallet Stacker
Type
- Operator Driven
- Walkie
- Ride-on
- Self-Driven
Battery
- Lead-Acid
- Lithium-Ion
Load Capacity
- Between 1000-2000 KG
- Above 2000 KG
- Below 1000 KG
End-User
- Warehousing & Logistics
- Food & Beverages (F&B)
- Healthcare
- Others
Geography
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Europe
- Germany
- The UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- North America
- The US
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- The UAE
