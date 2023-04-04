Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2023) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Zerify, Inc. (OTC Pink: ZRFY) ("the Company"), formerly StrikeForce Technologies, an Edison, New Jersey-based company with over two decades of experience in cybersecurity solutions. CEO of the Company, Mark L. Kay, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "Zerify is a cybersecurity company with many products," explained Kay. "We were formerly StrikeForce Technologies, Inc." he added. "Our products include Zerify Defender, Zerify Meet, and Zerify API," said Kay. "Zerify Meet is our secure video conferencing product, which is very strong and secure," he said. "It is the only secure video conferencing product in the marketplace that we are aware of; what makes it so special is that it includes ProtectID and Zerify Defender, and is fully authenticated."

"What is your price structure?" asked Jolly. "Zerify Meet on a monthly basis is $15.95, which is the same or even lower than other products out there," shared Kay. "We do include automatic protection," he added. "Every single person is identified and authenticated for each video conference."

Jolly then asked about the Company's recent developments. "We have made several announcements recently about a lot of new clients, and they are clients for revenues," said Kay. "We also hired Vation Ventures, and they are getting a lot of resellers into the picture for us," he added. "We actually have a contract from a major distributor in the market and we will be announcing that within the next month; it is a $26 billion global IT service organization with over 1,900 resellers."

"What do you think the revenue potential is moving forward?" asked Jolly. Kay elaborated on the potential of the new companies coming onboard with the Company. "As of right now, with these companies coming onboard, we expect two to four million dollars in revenues, which would be one-year from when they start," explained Kay, adding that the companies could be onboarded as soon as June or July. "Once they start selling, I would stand behind that forecast."

To close the interview, Kay encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on the Company's current and upcoming projects as they continue to grow and expand their sales pipeline.

To hear Mark L. Kay's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/8275356-zerify-inc-discusses-onboarding-of-new-clients-and-2023-revenue-potential-with-the-stock-day-po.

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/.

About Zerify:

Zerify Inc. (OTC Pink: ZRFY), formerly StrikeForce Technologies, is an Edison, New Jersey-based company with over two decades of experience in cybersecurity solutions. The company helps to prevent cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations and government agencies through powerful multi-factor "out-of-band" authentication and keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions. Zerify offers a video conferencing solution that uses no desktop and is entirely web-based, offering a five-level meeting security control approach designed to protect valuable information. Features include keystroke protection, anti-screen capture, and push and biometric authentication to keep businesses secure.

The technology also protects cameras, microphones and speakers, keeping computers and confidential data secure even when one is offline and not on a video conference.

CONTACT:

Mark L. Kay

marklkay@zerify.com

(732) 661-9641

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

(602) 821-1102

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/161222