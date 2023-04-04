Regulatory News:

In accordance with the provisions concerning voting rights contained in Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the AMF's general regulations, SFL (Paris:FLY) discloses the following information:

Date Number of

shares Number of voting

rights 31 March 2023 42 885 672 42 880 634

About SFL

Leader in the prime segment of the Parisian commercial real estate market, Société Foncière Lyonnaise stands out for the quality of its property portfolio, which is valued at €8.2 billion and is focused on the Central Business District of Paris (cloud.paris, Edouard VII, Washington Plaza, etc.), and for the quality of its client portfolio, which is composed of prestigious companies in the consulting, media, digital, luxury, finance and insurance sectors. As France's oldest property company, SFL demonstrates year after year an unwavering commitment to its strategy focused on creating a high value in use for users and, ultimately, substantial appraisal values for its properties.

Stock market: Euronext Paris Compartment A Euronext Paris ISIN FR0000033409 Bloomberg: FLY FP Reuters: FLYP PA

Notation S&P: BBB+ stable

www.fonciere-lyonnaise.com

Contacts:

SFL Thomas Fareng T +33 (0)1 42 97 27 00 t.fareng@fonciere-lyonnaise.com