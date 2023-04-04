One of the gripes people have with online shopping is the lack of interaction according to Statista, 47% name it as their main issue. In the cosmetics niche, virtual try-on is a way to address that, as well as increase the average order value, decrease returns, and gain other benefits. The most advanced example of cosmetics virtual try-on, TINT Virtual Makeup Platform, is realistic enough to be indistinguishable from the physical product.

According to the research conducted by Banuba, an AR market leader, there are three core factors influencing the realism of digital cosmetics. All of them are implemented in TINT, the company's flagship product.

Pigmentation

This aspect covers the amount of colored particles per unit. It determines how cosmetics interact with the skin, as high-pigmentation products could entirely change its tone. TINT is the only virtual try-on platform that uses this parameter for digital products, which means it is also the most realistic.

Accuracy.

The AIs are good at detecting the general size and shape of the facial features, but can falter on their edges (e.g. in the corners of eyes). This can lead to virtual makeup being either smeared too far or not covering some parts of the face.

Color representation.

This includes both the base color of the product and how it is displayed when applied to people of all skin tones.

To conduct this research, Banuba's R&D department interviewed over 100 makeup artists with at least 3 years of industry experience. The questionnaire touched upon 11 most popular makeup product types (mascara, foundation, lipstick, etc.).

Other unique features of TINT include:

Automated seasonal color analysis Seasonal color analysis helps form the most suitable color palette for each person. TINT can do it automatically with 80%+ accuracy based on the user's picture instead of using a survey.

Seasonal color analysis helps form the most suitable color palette for each person. TINT can do it automatically with 80%+ accuracy based on the user's picture instead of using a survey. AI makeup recommendations Suggesting the most fitting products for each specific user.

Suggesting the most fitting products for each specific user. Quick digitization. An entire new collection can be made virtual in under 48 hours.

As a result of all these advancements, TINT can significantly improve business metrics, granting up to 200% better conversion rate, over 30% higher average order value, and more than 300% better website engagement rate.

About Banuba

Banuba is an augmented reality company with over 7 years on the market, pioneering face tracking and virtual background technologies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230403005632/en/

Contacts:

info@banuba.com