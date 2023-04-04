Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
News des Tages! Beginnt dieses Unternehmen nun den Markt zu dominieren?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PQSS ISIN: ES0105118006 Ticker-Symbol: 4VP 
Frankfurt
04.04.23
09:15 Uhr
19,700 Euro
-0,500
-2,48 %
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
QUADPACK INDUSTRIES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QUADPACK INDUSTRIES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,20020,60017:33
Actusnews Wire
04.04.2023 | 17:23
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

QUADPACK: Quadpack consolidates and invests in manufacturing to increase efficiency and capabilities to serve growing demand

Quadpack Industries (Euronext Growth: ALQP), manufacturer and provider of packaging solutions to the global beauty industry, is restructuring its manufacturing footprint in response to increased market demand. Sales turnover in 2022 increased by more than 30% compared to 2021, surpassing pre-COVID levels, with 50% of its revenue coming from products manufactured in-house.

Quadpack is consolidating all plastic injection at its Kierspe site (Germany) for increased efficiency and a more streamlined service to customers. Recognised for its expertise in PET injection, the site manufactures the company's own range of plastic packaging solutions, including jars and airless systems. Further investments have been made to increase capacity and integrate decoration into the production process. The consolidation involves the closure of the operations of Quadpack Plastics in Castellbisbal, Spain, and the transfer of injection assets to the Kierspe plant.

2023 will see Quadpack's manufacturing operations expand into the Americas through strategic partnerships, bringing production closer to its customers in the region for improved time to market and a lower carbon footprint. Further sales growth is expected for the year, with continued high demand for own manufacture. The company's business strategy remains focused on sustainability, performance and financial discipline.

-ENDS-

Contact details
Email: investorrelations@quadpack.com

Further information
www.quadpack.com

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: x2xvk8Wckm2dl2ltl5dpbmqYa25okpLKaZKdlWRrl8yZZ56SnGuWbpfHZnBqlm5r
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-79195-qp-manufacturing-consolidation-re-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2023 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.