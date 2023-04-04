Anzeige
Dienstag, 04.04.2023
ACCESSWIRE
04.04.2023
Quest Diagnostics: Q4HE Aims To Improve Healthcare Access

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2023 / Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics , Tuesday, April 4, 2023, Press release picture

Community programs

Bridge to Health-for programs to improve access to healthcare for underserved communities in New Mexico via 100 community partnerships

Presbyterian Medical Services-to implement the New Mexico Diabetes Prevention Action to provide intervention and support services for patients in underserved areas

Family Christian Health Center-to support partnerships with the faith-based community to expand awareness and education related to COVID-19 testing and vaccination as well as chronic health-related issues; this center is a federally qualified health center (FQHC) providing care for underserved populations in Illinois

American Heart Association-to support efforts to provide evidence-based hypertension resources and COVID-19 Rapid Response grants for FQHCs and community clinics nationwide

Long-term care facilities

Cedarbrook Senior Care Rehabilitation-for their long-term care facilities that were among the hardest hit by the pandemic; where Q4HE provided twice-weekly COVID-19 PCR testing for 600 staff members and 500 residents at their facility in Pennsylvania

Project HOPE-to support COVID-19 testing for this international global health and humanitarian relief organization; Project HOPE dramatically expanded its support services in 93 long-term care facilities, representing around 11,000 residents and more than 5,400 cases of COVID-19

University programs

Clark Atlanta University-to develop an online portal where students, faculty, and staff were able to register for free COVID-19 PCR tests; more than 1,000 people received tests and educational resources, enabling them to participate more safely in academic life on campus

National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame Foundation, Inc.-for participation in the National Sustainability Summit to help HBCUs identify and address COVID-19 testing needs at their institutions

Addressing "long COVID" in Puerto Rico

Thanks to a grant from Q4HE, the FQHC Salud Integral en Ia Montaña expanded its range of primary medical care services, successfully opening Puerto Rico's first post-COVID-19 care clinic, where a growing number of patients with long-COVID symptoms receive critical, tailored care. The clinic provides care for patients in 7 underserved municipalities in Central Puerto Rico with a multidisciplinary team addressing short-, medium-, and long-term health conditions exacerbated by COVID-19 disease complications.

"Scientific evidence reveals that a majority of patients [with] COVID-19 face a variety of ongoing symptoms. In response, we established a team of medical specialists who can help our patients address and overcome these debilitating ailments. With Q4HE's support, this team is able to provide highly specialized and critical care."
Dr Nelson Almodóvar, Medical Director, Salud Integral en Ia Montaña

