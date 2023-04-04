Anzeige
Dienstag, 04.04.2023
News des Tages! Beginnt dieses Unternehmen nun den Markt zu dominieren?
ALTAMIR: Altamir's 2022 Universal Registration Document is available (in French)

Paris, 4 April 2023 - Altamir's 2022 Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on 4 April 2023.

The following documents are included in the Registration Document:

  • The 2022 annual and IFRS accounts;
  • The report on corporate governance;
  • Description of the share buyback programme.

This document is available in French on the Company's website (www.altamir.fr, Media Center/ Informations reglementées https://www.altamir.fr/fr/informations-reglementees/) and the AMF (www.amf-france.org).

It is also available at the Company's headquarters:

1, rue Paul Cézanne - 75008 Paris (France).

FORTHCOMING EVENTS

Annual Shareholders' Meeting25 April 2023
NAV as of 31/03/202311 May 2023, post-trading
First-half earnings and NAV as of 30/06/20237 September 2023, post-trading
NAV as of 30/09/20238 November 2023, post-trading

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

About Altamir

Altamir is a listed private equity company (Euronext Paris-B, ticker: LTA) founded in 1995 and with a NAV of more than €1.3bn. Its objective is to provide shareholders with long-term capital appreciation and regular dividends by investing in a diversified portfolio of private equity investments.

Altamir's investment policy is to invest principally via and with the funds managed or advised by Apax Partners SAS and Apax Partners LLP, two leading private equity firms that take majority or lead positions in buyouts and growth capital transactions and seek ambitious value creation objectives. In this way, Altamir provides access to a diversified portfolio of fast-growing companies across Apax's sectors of specialisation (Tech & Telco, Consumer, Healthcare, Services) and in complementary market segments (mid-sized companies in continental Europe and large companies in Europe, North America and key emerging markets).

Altamir derives certain tax benefits from its status as a SCR ("Société de Capital Risque"). As such, Altamir is exempt from corporate tax and the company's investors may benefit from tax exemptions, subject to specific holding-period and dividend-reinvestment conditions.

Contact

Claire Peyssard Moses

Tel.: +33 1 53 65 01 74

E-mail: investors@altamir.fr

Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-79215-cp-mise-a-dispo-urd-2022_en.pdf

