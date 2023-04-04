Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article R 225-73 of the French Commercial Code, Axway (Paris:AXW) hereby informs its shareholders that the total number of voting rights and shares that comprised the share capital as at 3 April 2023, the date of the notice for the general meeting to be held on Thursday 11 May 2023 was published in the "BALO", is:

Total number of shares that comprise the share capital: 21,633,597.

- Theoretical number of voting rights: 36,493,949.

- Actual number of voting rights: 35,910,649.

More information on Axway General Meeting 2023 on Axway Investor website: https://investors.axway.com/en/shareholders-and-investors/shareholders-meeting

About Axway

Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA) enables enterprises to securely open everything by integrating and moving data across a complex world of new and old technologies. Axway's API-driven B2B integration and MFT software, refined over 20 years, complements Axway Amplify, an open API management platform that makes APIs easier to discover and reuse across multiple teams, vendors, and cloud environments. Axway has helped over 11,000 businesses unlock the full value of their existing digital ecosystems to create brilliant experiences, innovate new services, and reach new markets.

To learn more, visit www.investors.axway.com/en

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230404005897/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations: Arthur Carli +33 (0)1 47 17 24 65 acarli@axway.com

Press Relations: Sylvie Podetti +33 (0)1 47 17 22 40 spodetti@axway.com