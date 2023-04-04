Norwegian consultancy Rystad Energy says that hydrogen pipelines will be "far better" than vessels at moving hydrogen over short- and medium-range distances in the years ahead.Rystad Energy said hydrogen pipeline projects could expand by as much as 700% over the next 12 years. It said that more than 4,300 km of pipelines already transport hydrogen, with more than 90% of them in Europe and North America. It estimates that there are about 91 planned pipeline projects throughout the world, with 30,300 kilometers set to go online by around 2035. "Spain, France, and Germany are among the countries ...

