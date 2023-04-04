The Pakistani authorities say that prospective developers must submit bids for a new 600 MW solar tender by May 8.Pakistan's Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) has launched a tender to deploy 600 MW of PV capacity. It said the new solar projects will be built in the districts of Kot Addu and Muzaffargargh, Punjab province. Selected developers will be expected to build the plants on a build, own, and operate transfer (BOOT) basis. They have until May 8 to submit project proposals. The deadline was originally set for April 17. According to the latest statistics from the International Renewable ...

