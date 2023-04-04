Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 31 March 2023, its investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets Greencoat UK Wind 6.7% NextEnergy Solar Fund 6.2% Drax Group 6.1% RWE 5.9% Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 5.6% Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust 5.4% Aquila European Renewables Income Fund 5.2% Iberdrola 4.3% Grenergy Renovables 3.9% Clearway Energy A Class 3.9% Harmony Energy Income Trust 3.7% Foresight Solar Fund 3.7% SSE 3.5% Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables 3.3% Bonheur 3.1% National Grid 2.6% Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc 2.3% Algonquin Power & Utilities 2.2% Northland Power 2.2% Enefit Green 1.7% Gore Street Energy Storage Fund 1.6% China Suntien Green Energy 1.5% Cloudberry Clean Energy 1.4% US Solar Fund 1.3% Eneti 1.2% Greencoat Renewable 1.2% 7C Solarparken 1.1% MPC Energy Solutions 1.1% Opdenergy 1.1% China Everbright Environment 0.9% Omega Energia 0.8% Cadeler 0.7% Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente 0.6% Boralex 0.5% Atrato Onsite Energy 0.5% Seaway 7 0.4% Fusion Fuel Green 0.3% Greenvolt Energias Renovaveis 0.3% Innergex Renewable 0.3% SDCL Energy Efficient Income Trust 0.3% Clearvise 0.2% GCP Infrastructure Investments 0.2% Fusion Fuel Green Warrants 0.0% Cash/Net Current Assets 1.0%

At close of business on 31 March 2023, the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £46.9 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Yieldcos & funds 39.2% Renewable energy developers 29.6% Renewable focused utilities 9.9% Energy storage 7.6% Biomass generation and production 6.1% Renewable technology and service 2.7% Electricity networks 2.6% Waste to energy 0.9% Renewable financing and energy efficiency 0.5% Cash/Net Current Assets 1.0% 100%